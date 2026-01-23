Jermaine Johnson Makes Personal Announcement as Congratulations Pour In for Jets’ Star

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson just scored the biggest win of his life. After grinding through a tough year following his return from an Achilles injury, Johnson finally has a reason to celebrate. Back on September 6, 2025, Johnson and his fiancée, Hannah Brooke, announced they were expecting a baby boy. Brooke had shared ultrasound photos, tiny outfits, and her excitement about becoming a mom. Fast forward a few months, and the big moment is finally here for Johnson’s family.

“At 8:53am Kayto Jermaine Johnson was born! Wifey is healthy and so is Jr! Thank you all for the prayers and thoughts! God is amazing! 8lb 10oz,” Johnson announced on X on January 22.

Jermaine Johnson just announced that he and his fiancée welcomed their first child in the most proud-dad way possible. Johnson made sure everyone knew the mom and baby were healthy and thanked everyone for their prayers since he had announced on X that Brooke had gone into labor. But he also couldn’t hide the excitement as he shared that his son, Kayto, is already a big boy at 8 pounds 10 ounces.

