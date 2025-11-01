Jermaine Johnson Reacts as Jets Set Trade Price Before Deadline Amid Eagles’ Interest

With the trade deadline coming up, Gang Green has become a revolving door of trade whispers. The team already shipped cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles. And more moves could be coming, as Jermaine Johnson II finds himself right in the middle of it.

Reportedly, the New York Jets just set their price for Johnson. According to Dianna Russini, the team wants at least a “second-round pick” for the 26-year-old edge rusher. The Eagles reportedly showed interest, hoping to make another deal with the Jets after the Carter trade. But this time, the ask might’ve stopped the talks cold.

While the front office fielded calls, Johnson seemed to catch wind of the news himself. He posted his reaction. A GIF on X, someone looking curious, then scrunching their eyebrows like they’d just realized something didn’t add up.

A few days ago, he dropped a “Wolf of Wall Street” clip on social media. Indirectly, hinting that he isn’t leaving New Jersey. He later told ESPN’s Rich Cimini what it meant.

“II’m definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here. That’s been understood. Hence the tweet,” Johnson said.

That clarity came straight from the Jets’ front office, easing the star’s worries amid the noise. So, it seems this ‌new twist was news to Johnson as well. But the rumor mill hasn’t slowed down. The talk around a possible trade is still circling across league circles.

According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, the Jets are indeed “listening” to offers on Johnson but aren’t eager to pull the trigger. New York would need that second-round pick or better to even think about it. Translation: they’re not selling cheap.

Russini also echoed that sentiment, “The Eagles need an edge rusher and asked the Jets about Jermaine Johnson. However, New York has held a high asking price of a second-round pick or better.”

With Nolan Smith on injured reserve and Za’Darius Smith retiring, Philadelphia’s front office has been hunting for help off the edge. Johnson fits the mold. In five games this season, he’s logged 19 tackles and a sack after a 2023 Pro Bowl year. That production explains why the Jets are aiming high.

Inside Jermaine Johnson II’s contract and the Jets’ trade plans

The 26-year-old is still on his rookie deal, which runs through the 2026 season. That makes him both affordable and controllable. Plus, Johnson missed nearly all of the 2024 season following a torn Achilles in Week 2 but has now returned to the field this year. Also, a reason the New York Jets weren’t rushing to move him.

With a cap hit that barely nudges their books, letting him go would only make sense if the offer significantly sweetens their long-term haul.

Around the league, other edge rushers are drawing attention, too. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly open to hearing offers on Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both viewed as short-term options compared to Johnson.

Moreover, other names floating around Gang Green’s potential trade list. Running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Allen Lazard, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have all been mentioned in league circles. Though none of those moves are imminent, the Jets’ willingness to “listen” suggests the front office wants flexibility before the deadline hits.