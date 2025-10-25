Jets Already Put Search for Justin Fields’ Replacement in Motion After Woody Johnson’s Criticism

Looks like the New York Jets‘ front office might be second-guessing their call to move on from Aaron Rodgers and go all in on Justin Fields. Fields hasn’t exactly delivered what the Jets were hoping for. Completing just 86 of 135 for 845 yards and ranking 31st of 32 quarterbacks in QBR (31.8) has disappointed the Jets. They are sitting at 0-7, and with the trade deadline right around the corner, rumors are already swirling that Fields could be waived. The word is that New York has started exploring options for his replacement.

“Jets have three scouts at today’s Indiana-UCLA game, presumably to check out Indiana QB Francisco Mendoza. Perhaps the top QB prospect,” Rich Cimini, who covers the New York Jets for ESPN, wrote on X. Other experts have also weighed in on this potential replacement. NFL Spinzone’s Sayre Bedinger recently prepared a mock draft for the 2026 NFL draft. Here, Bedinger selected Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Francisco Mendoza to replace Fields.

“One thing has become abundantly clear through the first six weeks of the 2025 season: The New York Jets need a long-term option at quarterback,” Bedinger wrote. “General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have to get this one right. Fernando Mendoza came into this season with a ton of hype behind him as a big-name transfer, and he has absolutely delivered. And he just got his head coach paid at Indiana, too.”

Meanwhile, another interesting speculation has been that in order to redeem themselves, the Jets might bring in the New York Giants veteran QB, Russell Wilson. “At least he’d save on moving fees, right? The New York Jets are in a bad way at the moment. Currently 0-6 on the young season. They are coming off a Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos in London, where Justin Fields was non-existent as a passer,” CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote.

So, they might go ahead with the experiment. Because when Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco were waived from their former regiments, they not only held the offense together but also thrived in their new teams. Well, it is for the front desk to decide. For now, the frustration is brewing.

Woody Johnson’s Criticism of Fields signals frustration

If there’s anyone sharper than Jerry Jones these days, it’s got to be the Jets owner, Woody Johnson. A few days back he said,” I just think defense and special teams are doing better. The defense is pretty good. If we can just complete a pass, it would look good.” His criticism didn’t just end there. He indirectly held Fields accountable.

But he further added: “The offense is just not clicking. You can’t run the ball if you can’t pass the ball. That’s football 101.”

So, Johnson’s remarks are more no-nonsense here. However, there’s a method to his madness. Fields has been sacked 22 times this season. He shares the spotlight with the Chargers QB Justin Herbert for the second-most sacks this season. They are behind the Titans quarterback Cam Ward as he registers the embarrassing record with 30 sacks this season.

Also, Justin Fields is holding the ball for too long, which has become a concern for the Jets for quite some time now. Before the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Fields had an average time of 3.01 seconds. Fields is on his third team in three years. The clock is ticking on him, and to stay relevant, now is the time for Fields to save himself from the wrath of the front desk’.