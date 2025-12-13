Jets Center Josh Myers Clears Feelings on New Starting QB Brady Cook After Signing Extension

This week, undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook will be the face of the New York Jets’ offense. Head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Cook will start Sunday against the Jaguars. But before that moment came, center Josh Myers stepped up and showed the first vote of confidence in the young gun.

“I’m super impressed with Brady. He’s clearly really smart. He can clearly handle it mentally. It doesn’t feel at all like the moment’s too big for him,” Myers said. “So I’m excited to get a full week of prep with him and go out there and see what he can do. I think he’s going to be a good player.”

Before that, Sunday turned messy in Miami. Taylor made his third straight start with Fields benched. However, a groin injury ended his day early in the first quarter of the 34-10 loss to the Dolphins. Cook stepped up and finished 14 of 30 for 163 yards with two interceptions. Not perfect, but it was his first real taste.

Meanwhile, not just Myers, coach Glenn has been on this page for a while.

“I have all the confidence in the world,” Glenn said of Cook. “That’s something I’ve stated, you know, from the very beginning. He’ll be a good player in this league. And he’ll have his opportunity again this week.”

All week, Cook ran with the starters in practice. Glenn also confirmed that both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields are out because of injury. Neither practiced all week, so Cook takes the wheel.

However, Cook is not the only Jet making noise. Myers also grabbed headlines as he just signed an $11M extension.

New York Jets lock down Josh Myers

Josh Myers arrived nine months ago as depth. Instead, he started every game. And on Friday, Gang Green rewarded that grind. The Jets handed Myers a two-year, $11 million extension, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter. For Jet Nation, it was a rare vote of trust during a shaky stretch.

The deal keeps Myers in MetLife Stadium through 2027 and includes $6 million guaranteed.

“It meant everything for me for them to want to commit to me early,” Myers said of the extension, adding that the negotiations took less than two weeks. “The time I’ve had here and the relationships I’ve built in such a short time. It was an easy decision.”

Still, the season tape tells a complicated story. Myers has taken some hits. According to Pro Football Focus grade, he sits at 53.6, ranking near the bottom among centers, and allowed pressure often, along with four sacks. But Aaron Glenn sees more than numbers; he sees effort.

“I feel very fortunate that he chose us, this team, and me to be his coach, to come in and battle for that spot,” Glenn said. “He’s done everything that you would want to be done as a player, going out there and practicing, and the way he’s carried himself in the building, outside the building. So, he deserved it.”