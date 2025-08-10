Jets Get More Good News After Aaron Glenn & Justin Fields’ Strong Start Against Packers

The New York Jets‘ 2025 season could not have opened on a more auspicious note. Having just wrapped up their dominant 30-10 preseason win against the Green Bay Packers, the Jets keep gathering steam under new head coach Aaron Glenn. This wasn’t another preseason game; rather, it was the start of what many hope will be a culture change in Florham Park. The team exemplified the kind of physical, disciplined football that Glenn has been espousing since joining the team, especially with one of his trusted players, Justin Fields.

Now, as the team gets ready to face their next opponent, there’s even more cause for hope simmering in Jets camp. The combination of strong early-season performances and key players’ return is creating different hype. This is a type of hype that has been missing from the organization for too long.

Now, what’s the best news even after Justin Fields acing in the preseason opener? According to the NFL Analyst, Will Parkinson via X post, he added that, “Looks like Jets get more good news, Jermaine Johnson will be activated tomorrow off PUP and back at practice Tuesday. Jets will ease him back off the Achilles.” Now, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is officially set to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday (August 11) and will rejoin practice on Tuesday (August 12) after missing camp with an Achilles injury. Johnson announced on his Twitch stream, “Oh yeah, I do get off PUP on Monday. That’s breaking news,” and the team wasted no time confirming the move. Head coach Aaron Glenn has been clear all offseason that they’ll ease Johnson back carefully, prioritizing his long-term health over any short-term gains.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That activation couldn’t come at a better time for New York’s defense. With no veteran edge addition in free agency, much of the pass-rush burden falls on Johnson and second-year pro Will McDonald IV. In Saturday’s opener, the defense notched four sacks without Johnson, and his return should only bolster that unit’s ability to apply consistent pressure. This is something this team sorely needs after a season‐ending Achilles tear delayed his sophomore campaign. Now, the real question is how the offense, helmed by Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields, is taking shape under center?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields’ on-field strategy is going pretty well for now.

Even before the preseason opener, Aaron Glenn made it clear that this team would be different. Unlike previous regimes that sat starters in August, Glenn told reporters, “I want our guys to play. That’s the reason,” when asked why Justin Fields and other key players would see the field. That philosophy was on display in the opener, as Fields showed poise in both passing and scrambling. He demonstrated the dual threat that the Jets believe he can be.

Glenn’s run-first identity was evident from the opening snap — on their first drive, New York called two straight runs before sticking with the ground game, trusting the offensive line. This is even while filling in at guard and center due to injuries to open holes for Braelon Allen. When it was time to pass, coordinator Tanner Engstrand dialed up clear, quick options for Justin Fields. “I thought Tanner did a really good job getting the play calls in so the guys could play with tempo and play fast,” Glenn said. “Fields used his legs, checked it down, was patient, and did everything we needed to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That blend of power running and simplified passing puts Justin Fields in the best position to grow. As he and Glenn continue to refine the offense, the Jets’ brand of football, physical at the line of scrimmage with an opportunistic aerial attack, should keep defenses on their heels.

In short, Johnson’s return to PUP only strengthens a defense that can complement Glenn’s run-heavy offense. Justin Fields and Engstrand’s game plan shows promise in putting points on the board. Now, how will the Jets shape up under their new coach and quarterback? Tune in for more!