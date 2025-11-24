Jets’ Kris Boyd Pens Emotional Message to Family in Recovery Update From Hospital Bed

For New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, November 16 should have been a celebration—a birthday party with teammates. Instead, Boyd got involved in an altercation that led to him being hospitalized in critical condition with a bullet wound. But now, Boyd has sent a message that cut through the chaos: gratitude and an unwavering focus on what matters most.

The 29-year-old cornerback took to Instagram to share a story featuring himself in his hospital room, hand resting gently on his newborn. Along with the picture, he shared a message that resonated far beyond the screen. It was a declaration of survival, and the kind of post that hits differently when you know what almost happened.

“Thank you God!! 💚🙏🏾🫶🏽 My son and daughter have their father!” Boyd wrote in the story.

Boyd and his wife had just welcomed their baby days before the shooting on November 16. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn couldn’t shake that timing.

“The first thing I thought about was he just had a kid,” Glenn had said. “I’m thinking about his wife, I’m thinking about his kid. I want to make sure that he’s okay. That’s the only thing that really went through my mind.”

Boyd had also issued another promising update recently. He took to his Instagram, smiling, to share the first update since he was hospitalized. “I’m sorry, I have no words at the moment..Just grateful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now.

Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

This time, Boyd’s Instagram story became more than a recovery update. It was a father’s declaration, a line drawn in the sand. His kids won’t grow up without him, not if he has anything to say about it. And to think this nightmare started from a simple matter of clothing is even more shocking.

When Kris Boyd’s night out turned into a nightmare

The shooting didn’t happen in some random back alley. It happened outside Sei Less, a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, around 2 a.m. Kris Boyd was there with teammates Jamien Sherwood and Irvin Charles, along with a friend, celebrating a birthday party, as per reports. It should have been a good night. Instead, a group of four or five men outside started taunting them about what they were wearing.

“What, do you think you’re better than us?” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny recounted.

Boyd’s group ignored it and went inside. But the vibe was off, so they left within 10 minutes. Outside, the same men, the same taunts, except this time the words turned physical. The scuffle ballooned, with reports suggesting up to 60 people getting involved. Two shots rang out, and one of them hit Boyd in the chest, lodging itself in his pulmonary artery.

The assailant reportedly fled the scene in a white BMW. The authorities have also recovered footage of two vehicles that crashed through a parking garage gate onto Broadway. While there have been no arrests yet, the police identified a person of interest through Crime Stoppers tips and social media. A $185,000 watch also turned up at the scene, unclaimed by anyone. Just another bizarre detail in a night that ended in a nightmare.

For Kris Boyd, recovery means more than healing from a gunshot wound. It means getting back to his family and being a father to his kids. That Instagram post? It wasn’t just an update but a vow. And judging by his progress, it’s one he intends to keep.