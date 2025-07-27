Jets News: Aaron Glenn’s Player Issues Violent Message for NFL After Announcing Injury Update

Big energy and bigger expectations. That’s the vibe coming out of Aaron Glenn’s camp. “When I woke up at that time, I didn’t go back to sleep,” Glenn said, as quoted by Heavy.com’s Jordan Foote. “I don’t think I’ll go back to sleep anytime soon… It’s a day of teaching, and I want to make sure I go through that the right way.” The message was loud and clear—this is a man on a mission. And according to Jets X Factor’s Connor Long, Glenn is thinking long term. And he has one target in sight: “Super Bowl is down the road.”

However, that road hasn’t been entirely smooth. Most recently, Gang Green’s new QB1, Justin Fields, suffered a toe injury that sent a jolt through Jets Nation. While the injury doesn’t seem long-term, it certainly raised concerns in Glenn’s camp. But the real headline came from the edge—Jermaine Johnson II, the Pro Bowl linebacker who is out with a torn Achilles in 2024, just announced he’s back.

Johnson took to X on Friday, July 25, to let fans know he’s officially back in the mix. “Just landed back from LA after checking in with my surgeon and my team out there and… IM CLEARED YALL🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” he wrote. He continued, “After I was told that, these past 10-11 months flashed in my head and man was it tough. But through Gods grace and guidance I prevailed against all physical, mental and emotional hurdles. God is so great man. So great.”

Following that, the mood shifted—fast. A fan on X posted, “Whoever faces Jermaine Johnson in his first snap back this season I pray to his you’re ready for the CRAZIEST bull rush in NFL history 💀.” Johnson saw it and didn’t hesitate. “I will 100% be running through someone’s facemask😂😂😂,” he replied. And just like that, his return became one of the most anticipated moments in all of Jets Nation.

And honestly, why wouldn’t it be? Back in 2023, Johnson balled out—starting all 17 games, notching 7.5 sacks, 55 total tackles, and his first Pro Bowl nod. Expectations for 2024 were sky-high. But that campaign ended abruptly after just two games when the Achilles injury hit.

Thankfully, that chapter is now closed. With the Jets picking up Johnson’s fifth-year option this offseason, the message is clear—they believe in him. This injury clearance? Just another step forward. Now, he’s clearly hungry to dominate again with Glenn at the helm.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn’s plan for Johnson

The Jets made it official—Jermaine Johnson II hit training camp on the “Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.” That move doesn’t mean panic in the Big Apple, though. As Jets insider Eric Allen explained, “While on Active/PUP, Johnson and Charles will be permitted to attend meetings and use the team facilities. Not allowed to practice with this designation, they can be activated at any point once they are cleared.” So, while he’s not in pads yet, he’s still very much in the building.

Following that, head coach Aaron Glenn laid out exactly what the plan is for Johnson. “Listen, we want to bring him in at the right time. We don’t want to rush that player in, and we have a plan for him,” Glenn said, doubling down on protecting the pass-rusher’s future. “Listen, I told him [Johnson] it’s not about Week 1, it’s not about Week 2, it’s about the longevity of his career.” Now, even though Johnson got the all-clear from his surgeon, there’s still one more hurdle. And that is clearance from the Jets’ own medical team. And with six weeks left until the opener against the Steelers, there’s enough breathing room to play it safe.

Still, there’s hope. Glenn told ESPN’s Rich Cimini, “Absolutely, absolutely, but the thing is we are going to put the work in and make sure he is going to be right to go play.” Clearly, this isn’t about rushing to Week 1. Indeed, it’s about preparing for the full ride to February. And Glenn’s Jets is getting ready.