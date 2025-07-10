Jets News: Breece Hall’s Future in Doubt After Quinnen Williams Slides in NFL Top 100 Rankings

All eyes are on the Jets as they lead a new run-heavy offense this year. With former Jets player Aaron Glenn as the new head coach and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand in charge, the team is looking forward to a new chapter with its players. After the Jets’ upsetting 5-12 season, both veterans have focused on building a winning culture in the team that is also appreciated by the fans. Now, there’s no Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams! And as the team undergoes a transformation with new quarterback Justin Fields, the older players might face a bit of change.

What does that mean for former Iowa State Cyclones star Breece Hall? The running back has struggled with the team’s underwhelming offense over the last two seasons. Unsurprisingly, the 24-year-old took a hit in some of the elite lists this year, too. Now, as Maurice Jones-Drew explains in his new report, Engstrand, who used a two-running-back system very effectively back with the Lions, might incorporate the same for the Jets, leveraging Fields’ legs alongside Hall.

And well, the head coach prefers a three-running-back rotation to keep players fresh. So, while Hall, who signed a $4 million rookie deal back in 2022, is expected to be the main running back, he may have to share more carries with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. As Jones-Drew believes, “I believe Hall will remain the lead back in New York — at least until the end of this season — but time will tell how the backfield load is divvied up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In Jones-Drew’s newest list of NFL RB rankings, Hall missed the Top 10 as he was placed at No. 19. John B had earlier made a similar claim. Not just this, Jets #20 also missed out on the top running backs list by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He had 223 carries last season, the second-most among AFC East running backs, and also caught 57 passes for 455 yards. But well, it wasn’t enough for the star to secure a place in the top 10. However, his efforts got him a special nod from ESPN’s Fowler.

AD

“Breece Hall, New York Jets: ‘He’s been one of the best in the league at points. I just haven’t felt the same way recently. I know the injuries have been an issue.’ — NFL coordinator. That’s not all his fault. He was in a bad offense. Still has good lower-body balance and home run juice.’ — veteran AFC personnel executive,” Fowler said.

When we look at the Jets’ roster, it is not just Hall, but there’s another player who saw a massive drop ahead of the 2025 season.

What is Quinnen Williams’ rank on the NFL Top 100 list?

With players voting for the best in the league, the NFL’s top 100 list has become quite the source of intrigue for fans. Several fan favorites and elite players have made the cut. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is one of the exciting names to appear once again, and this is his third consecutive mention on the list.

However, one detail may have caught fans’ attention. Williams was ranked No. 40 during his standout 2023 season for his impressive performance. In the last offseason, he moved slightly up to No. 37. Now, this year, he dropped all the way to No. 87, which is quite a fall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jets# 95 recorded 7 sacks and 54 quarterback pressures last season, which ranked 12th and 7th, respectively, among all defensive tackles. As per Pro Football Focus, he earned a grade of 69.6. While this was quite a decent number, it wasn’t among his most dominant seasons, which may explain the dip in his ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler ranked him at No. 5 on his list of top defensive tackles, recognizing his efforts and talent amidst a troubled year. “Williams has been one of the constants amid persistent Jets changes. He’s going on three straight Pro Bowls and has 23.5 sacks during that span, though 12 of them came in 2022,” Fowler said.

Well, with upgrades on the team, the Jets will likely be looking to bounce back this season, and the players will also have a chance to reclaim their glory.