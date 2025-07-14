Jets News: 8-figure Sauce Gardner Update to Shake up NFL As Aaron Glenn Considers Axing CB

There’s a certain magic that happens when a shutdown cornerback arrives – a rare breed who transforms an entire defensive ethos. Think Deion Sanders dancing away with a pick-six, Darrelle Revis erasing half the field on Sundays. In New York, that magic wears #1 and answers to Sauce. And right now, the Jets are preparing to make Sauce Gardner the cornerstone of their future in a move that will send shockwaves through the NFL’s financial landscape.

Rumors are swirling hotter than a blitzing safety. The Jets and Gardner are “getting close on a long-term contract extension,” one that could shatter records. As analyst John B. put it, “This might be a bit of a controversial one because he did not have a great 2024 season. But I’m going to go based on the career track record.” The numbers don’t lie: 48 starts, 3 INTs, a staggering 41 passes defended in just three seasons.

His 2024 stats (49 tackles, 1 INT, 9 PDs, 1 sack) weren’t the video-game numbers of his back-to-back First-Team All-Pro rookie campaigns. Remember when he became the first CB since Ronnie Lott in ’81 to earn that honor as a rookie. However, his impact remains undeniable. John B. doubled down, calling Gardner “one of the top corners in the NFL” who “refound his shutdown corner mode… a guy who can lock down the elite receivers in this league.”

The whispers suggest a deal potentially making Gardner the highest-paid CB ever, pushing toward $30 M+ annually. “And all I can say to that is it would be richly deserved. That’s because Sauce Gardner is an elite corner,” John B. emphasized. Head Coach Aaron Glenn’s scheme is seen as the perfect fit to maximize Sauce’s unique talents. Glenn favors aggressive man coverage. Indeed, a stark contrast to the zone-heavy approach of the previous regime.

“Zone is the dominant coverage scheme in the NFL today. And the reason for that is simple. It’s easier to guard an area of the field than it is to guard another man,” John B. noted, highlighting why Glenn’s system could unlock Sauce’s full, Revis-like potential.

Gardner, known for his film-study grind and quiet leadership, attended minicamp focused only on the ball: “I just want to play football.” Glenn praised this attitude, stressing leadership through action:

“When you do lead, just let your influence do all the talking… How do you operate in the huddle and with the players in the locker room? That speaks more than the rah-rah guy.” While Sauce’s future shines bright, the spotlight intensifies on another corner in Florham Park.

Glenn’s evaluation & the nickel conundrum post Gardner

Just a year ago, the pairing of Gardner and Michael Carter II looked like the league’s premier young CB tandem, anchoring a top-5 pass defense in ’23. Now, Carter II finds himself squarely on the roster bubble. An injury in Week 5 derailed his 2024 season. When he returned, he wasn’t the same player, seeing his snap count plummet. The mental toll was heavy. “It was super tough, more mentally than physically,” Carter II admitted.

“Everything physically was going on, but mentally I was just trying to make sure I was kind of staying in it, staying enthused… I knew what was at stake for everybody… I definitely wanted to make sure I did everything I could… It was one of those things that didn’t work out, but I’m in a lot better place now.” Complicating matters is his contract. Though Carter II inked a 3-year, $30M extension after his stellar ’23, the deal includes a potential out after the 2025 season with a manageable $8M dead-cap hit.

For a new coaching staff led by Glenn and Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, looking to imprint their identity, that flexibility is tempting, especially if Carter II doesn’t recapture his ’23 form (where he graded as a top-12 CB by PFF with an 80.4 overall).

Carter II’s value lies in the slot – the crucial, often underrated nickel role. Glenn acknowledges his fit: “The good thing about him, now he’s healthy, and he has twitch, he’s tough. He understands the nickel position… He does a really good job of that, and he’s extremely smart also. So, to have a guy with the skill set that he has, and that’s extremely smart, like those are the type of guys you really want in that nickel spot.” Yet, the presence of free-agent addition Brandon Stephens ($36 M) and veteran Isaiah Oliver provides immediate alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carter II isn’t just fighting his recovery; he’s fighting for relevance in Glenn’s vision. The stark contrast is poetic. One corner poised to become the league’s financial benchmark, the other battles to prove he’s worth keeping beyond a contract clause.

As Gardner’s extension looms, symbolizing long-term investment and elite trust, Carter II’s 2025 campaign becomes an audition for his Jets future – a high-stakes prove-it year. Here, only a return to his ’23 ‘quiet assassin’ form will suffice. The Sauce era in New York is about to get a lot richer. But the future of his former running mate in the secondary hangs precariously in the balance.