Jets News: Jermaine Johnson Declares Himself Fit After Aaron Glenn’s PUP Decision

On the football field, after an injury like the one that Jermaine Johnson had last year, things can indeed get deeply personal. After all, it was an injury that marked the end of his season. And Aaron Rodgers didn’t hesitate to keep it real with his fellow teammate. As someone who suffered an Achilles tear himself, he had words of advice to share. “I just told him I love him and told him I was sorry. He is handling it a lot better than I did so far. It’s going to be a big loss for us.” For Jermaine, that injury was a cost that he would have to bear even now.

In week 2 of the 2024 season, the Jumbotron in Nissan Stadium read “Achilles,” and Jets fans’ hearts dropped. Coming off a season where Johnson made the Pro Bowl, he brought a lot of excitement to the defensive squad. His sophomore year in 2023 saw him make 11 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits. “He gets after the quarterback. He’s awesome in the run game,” said previous head coach Robert Saleh. It was in one of those runs that Johnson incurred the non-contact injury. It was a big loss to the Jets, and everyone wondered the same thing. When is he coming back?

Ahead of the 2025 training camps, new head coach Aaron Glenn has opted to protect his defensive end. He will be listed in the PUP section and will not join the Jets’ open training camp on Wednesday. Jermaine Johnson took to X to make it official. “I will be on PUP because the team wants to move slow to be safe, which I agree with. Not because I’m not ready. All is well.” The post conveys a hint of small indignation and impatience to get on the field. However, Johnson might be at a crucial stage in recovery, and Glenn will not want to take risks.

Although Aaron Glenn would love to see Johnson back on the field quickly, especially since the Jets rely on him and Will McDonald IV to make pass rushes, an Achilles tear is a tricky sentence. Benjamin Solak from ESPN says, “Athletes returning from Achilles tears can also struggle for months to reclaim their old explosiveness.” However, the Jets wouldn’t want to wait forever. With a new head coach at the helm, the team would want Johnson to have reps under Glenn’s schemes.

It’ll be vital for the Jets to keep track of how far he can get along in his recovery during the next few weeks. Although there is a real possibility he might be sidelined for training camps, hopefully, he’ll make it back for Week 1 in September, where he’ll go up against his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers. However, for now, protecting Johnson will be Glenn’s top priority.

Veteran praises decision made on Jermaine Johnson

Patience is the key to ensure Jermaine a smooth transition into the squad, and Glenn has acted accordingly. Glenn’s decision regarding Jermaine demonstrates that the coach prioritizes the player. The decision reflects the modern coach’s philosophy, which focuses on seeing the bigger picture rather than pursuing short-term gains. After all, it is also a strategic commitment to Jermaine for the long term.

Many have praised Glenn’s handling of the Jermaine Johnson situation. One noteworthy figure is veteran Shawne Merriman, who said, “I applaud the Jets for that because a lot of times, you know, you can be pushed out there too early when you’re not ready. And that Achilles injury is one of the worst injuries not only in football, but in sports. It takes away so much of your explosion and just your ability to cut and change directions.” The former Pro-Bowler suffered through multiple Achilles injuries during his career, especially during his time with the Bills.

Johnson’s protection should ensure that the injury will not flare back again. Otherwise, there is a real possibility that Jets fans will witness a repeat of what happened last year. With him close to ready for Week 1, Johnson will be expected to make a huge impact on his return. For that to happen, he will have to rest, indignantly under a bittersweet decision by Glenn.