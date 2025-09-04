Jets Owner Falls in Line with Aaron Glenn’s Demand After Locker Room Revealed HC’s True Character

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, after years of being the ringmaster of a dysfunctional team, finally fell in line. The demand was simple: get out of the way. This demand for a unified standard required one crucial thing to work: an owner willing to relinquish control. And to everyone’s surprise, Johnson has done exactly that. The man who once seemed to thrive in the drama has taken a deliberate step back, allowing Aaron Glenn’s vision to permeate the entire organization. Johnson himself admitted in January, before Aaron Rodgers’ exit, that he needed to be a better owner, and this summer, he’s living it.

“I have to look in the mirror, and I have to be a better owner. I’m trying to be better, and I do self-scout, and a lot of people scout for me,” Johnson said this January. The Jets haven’t sniffed the playoffs since 2010, and in all that time, they’ve managed just one winning season. Now, the heavy lifting to change that falls on Glenn and Darren Mougey. Still, owner Woody Johnson admitted he’s not off the hook either, saying there are parts of his own role that need to get better, too. “I’ve gotta have patience or whatever. I’ve got to let them evolve in these positions, which I think they will. I think it’ll be quick, but I think they’ll evolve,” he added, after hiring HC Glenn and GM Mougey.

And for his evolving part? Johnson did it perfectly, as The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported, “Much of the Jets’ drama and dysfunction over the last two years has been rooted in the clashing personalities of two people: Johnson and Rodgers. One of them is gone. The other, so far, has made the necessary changes to get the Jets back on track. That is rooted in his faith in Glenn.” For Glenn, taking on this challenge with the Jets feels a lot like what he faced back in his early Lions days. And if you talk to people in Detroit, they’ll tell you straight up-he’s built for this.

Glenn’s true character was revealed in earnest testimonials of a Detroit Lions locker room that he helped forge into a contender. “These guys, man, they believed,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell recalled of their brutal 0-10-1 start in 2021. “They never gave up. They practiced their a—-s off out here. We’d come out on Wednesday, they’re 0-10, and they’re busting their a—-s. It never changed.” That unshakeable belief was Glenn’s bedrock. He was more than a coordinator; he was Campbell’s indispensable partner.

“I never had to worry about what AG was saying in that defensive room, the way he was coaching,” Campbell said. “I knew that he was saying exactly what I said and what I believed in. Because he believed in it too.” So when Glenn left for New York, Campbell’s feeling was visceral: “I was going to be walking around without any pants on.” The character that so endeared Glenn to Detroit is now the beating heart of the Jets’ resurrection.

From Rodgers’ era to Glenn’s standard: Accountability redefines the Jets’ identity

Linebacker Alex Anzalone saw it firsthand, bringing his son to Glenn’s office for hours. “It can get somewhat transactional in the league,” Anzalone noted. “But with him, it’s just a little different. I think that’s why people gravitate towards him.” Wide receiver Jameson Williams credited Glenn with helping him grow up, saying, “He’s not gonna let you cut no corners, and he’s gonna keep it straight with you every time.”

This is the culture Glenn has imported to New Jersey: a culture of brutal honesty and unwavering accountability. It’s a stark contrast to the recent past, where players felt the offense and defense were held to different standards. The locker room has noticed the sea change. “He holds us to a standard, and it’s amazing to see that he’s holding the defense, the offense and the special teams to the same standard,” said defensive end Jermaine Johnson. “This team will look a certain way, and if it doesn’t, it’ll be addressed.”

Running back Breece Hall feels it, too: “I feel like this year … it feels a lot better coming in here every day,” citing a new stability, and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker pinpointed the core tenet: “accountability. That’s very important for a head coach to do. That’s something I haven’t seen much of in my career.” Even wide receiver Garrett Wilson welcomes the reproach: “It’s just the expectation… and how he’ll get on my a–s if I put a ball on the ground.”

The proof is in the palpable shift. The Jets are younger, hungrier, and conducting one of the most physical camps in recent memory. The focus has shifted from celebrity to substance, from a one-man show to a unified team. The ghost of the previous era is literally gone. Aaron Rodgers’ old locker now sits empty, a silent monument to a closed chapter.

In the first week of camp, Glenn snuck behind Johnson, lowered a shoulder, and bumped into his boss. They laughed, arm-in-arm. It was a small moment, but a profoundly telling one. He has fallen in line with Aaron Glenn’s demand. He saw what unwavering owner support did for Dan Campbell in Detroit during their 1-5 start. And is now mirroring it because the locker room, both his current one and the one he left behind, revealed the true character of the man, making him a builder, a believer, and the right person to make the pain go away. Finally!