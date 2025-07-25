Jets Report: Aaron Glenn Urged Not To Rely on Tyrod Taylor After Justin Fields’ Injury

To kick off training camp, the skies over the Meadowlands turned a little grayer for Gang Green. New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn could only watch as his starting quarterback, Justin Fields, was carted off the field after what appeared to be a toe injury. And while the diagnosis—a dislocated toe—isn’t season-derailing, it definitely wasn’t how The Big Apple wanted to start camp. “Day-to-day” is how Glenn put it, but when it comes to a player who needed every rep this offseason, even a short pause can hurt more than it shows.

And Glenn addressed the elephant in the room. “Justin went down with a toe injury on the right side of his foot,” he confirmed. “I don’t know the severity of the injury, but I do know that it’s a toe. We have an outstanding backup in Tyrod [Taylor] who has been in this league for around 14 years, so the leadership that he brings, listen, we’re all good.” But while leadership and experience help, this was supposed to be Fields’ breakthrough year—one that demanded full reps, rhythm, and real-time command of the offense.

Naturally, the spotlight now shifts to Tyrod Taylor. The veteran signal-caller is stepping in to hold the line, but not everyone is ready to crown him the fixer. On the Locked On Jets Podcast, host John Butchko put it bluntly: “Fields is very, very talented as a runner. Tyrod still has some mobility in his legs, even as mid-thirties, even at 35, 36, Tyrod’s going to be able to extend plays, but I don’t know that Tyrod’s going to be able to break the 20, 30 yard runs consistently.” Fields, with his RB-like build, adds something dynamic that Tyrod may no longer deliver.

Moreover, Tyrod doesn’t exactly bring the same bruiser mentality to the ground game. Fields has taken—and delivered—punishment, while Taylor is more suited to clean pockets and smart throws. While Tyrod’s career boasts reliability and poise, the Jets need a playmaker, someone who can create explosive moments. And that’s not quite the veteran brand anymore.

Still, there’s respect in the building for what Taylor brings to the table. “Tyrod will hit the first read. Tyrod will keep the offense on schedule, but Tyrod’s not going to add a ton of extra plays,” Butchko added. But even with limitations, the green and white faithful can find some comfort in knowing that their backup QB isn’t just a placeholder—he’s a steadying presence.

Aaron Glenn’s Jets express faith in Tyrod Taylor

So for now, don’t expect the Jets to hit the panic button. Even with Justin Fields listed as day-to-day after a dislocated toe scare, the buzz inside MetLife is steady confidence. Aaron Glenn didn’t hesitate to back his veteran QB2. “I don’t think there is any drop-off as far as what we want to do when it comes to play call,” Glenn said. “[They are] similar when we talked about skill set, so that was enticing for us.” In short, no QB drama in the Big Apple—at least not yet.

Besides, Tyrod Taylor isn’t just any backup. He’s got 58 career starts under his belt across 14 seasons, and he’s no stranger to spotlight situations. Still, the gamble with Taylor has never been about talent—it’s about his risk-reward style. He’ll roll out, extend plays, and rip deep shots. “He’s going to let it loose,” Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens laughed. That confidence comes with a caveat, though—Tyrod’s body doesn’t always hold up.

In fact, Taylor’s injury history is long. He’s reportedly had four concussions in the past six years, and a rib injury in 2023 got him benched behind rookie Tommy DeVito. But Glenn brushed it aside with a nod to Taylor’s intangibles. “The leadership that he brings,” Glenn said, “we’re all good.” Yet, had the trust been absolute, Fields wouldn’t have landed a $40M deal to begin with.

Even so, there’s no denying the locker room believes in Taylor. “I played against him before, and you could just tell the players really gravitate to him,” Glenn said. “When he says something, everybody really listens — even the coaching staff. He knows what it takes to win.” Now it’s his moment—whether it’s for days or weeks.