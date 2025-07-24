Jets Rumors: Aaron Glenn Eyes Veteran for Key Position Battle After HC Linked to 3x Pro Bowler

The New York Jets are turning the page, and Aaron Glenn is writing the first chapter. Thirty-one years after he first stepped onto the field as a rookie in green and white, Glenn is back—this time as the man in charge, ready to reshape the Jets in his image. He’s seen rebuilds before, from Bill Parcells’ gritty teams to Dan Campbell’s Lions resurgence. Now, it’s his turn. And he’s not wasting time. Training camp is here, and Glenn is wide awake, itching to tackle the challenge head-on. The Jets have already made big moves, locking down young stars like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. But the work isn’t done.

The roster still has holes, especially on defense, and Glenn knows it. Rumor has it he’s eyeing a veteran to step into a key role. Someone who could bring experience, leadership, and maybe even a little extra fire. And if recent whispers hold any weight, that ‘someone’ might just be a familiar name that could give the Jets’ pass rush exactly what it’s missing. Right now, the defensive line has more unknowns than guarantees. Will McDonald IV broke out last season with 10.5 sacks, but can he keep it up? Jermaine Johnson II is a beast when healthy, but he’s starting camp on the PUP list after tearing his Achilles early last year. Behind them, it’s thin—Michael Clemons and rookie Tyler Baron are solid, but the Jets need more firepower if they want to compete in a loaded AFC.

That’s why Glenn could be looking at the free-agent market, where proven pass-rushers like Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith are still up for grabs. The Jets have avoided signing older players lately, but this might be the exception. A short-term, team-friendly deal for a seasoned vet could give them the depth they need. Especially with Johnson working his way back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini pointed out, “The Jets are showing their aggressive side, signing Wilson and Gardner last week to mega contract extensions. So it will be interesting to see if they continue that approach into the preseason. There are a handful of high-profile free agents still available, especially at positions of need.”

AD

Translation? Don’t be surprised if Aaron Glenn and the Jets make one more splash before the season starts. But here’s the real twist—Glenn’s interest in a veteran edge rusher isn’t just about filling a roster spot. Word around the league suggests the Jets’ HC has his eye on a specific name.

Aaron Glenn’s defensive puzzle piece

And when you connect the dots, all signs point to Jadeveon Clowney being more than just another available veteran. He could be the missing piece that unlocks the defense’s full potential. Analyst Stefan Stelling wrote on X: “Clowney would allow the Jets to ease Johnson back in and rotate with McDonald.” That last part’s crucial. Will McDonald flashed serious potential as a pass rusher last season, but he still gets pushed around in the run game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clowney’s 32. The LB has bounced around six teams in eleven seasons. But here’s what gets lost in the ‘washed vet’ chatter—the man still brings it. Last year in Carolina, he quietly tied for the team lead in sacks while playing the kind of grown-man football the Jets desperately need against the run. And get this—according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, he’s still got the fire, telling her he’s in talks with multiple teams and plans to play in 2025. That chip on his shoulder? It’s practically visible from space after how things ended with the Panthers. “I got a sense they wanted me out of the building,” he told The Athletic.

via Imago Credits: @clowney__90

What makes Clowney so intriguing isn’t just what he brings physically. Though watching him ragdoll tight ends in the running game remains one of football’s simple pleasures. It’s the psychological boost he’d provide. This is a guy who’s played in 11 career playoff games, who knows what it takes to grind through December football when every snap matters. For a young Jets defense that collapsed down the stretch last season, that institutional knowledge might be worth as much as his on-field production.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The financials make sense, too. After getting released from his $8 million deal in Carolina, Clowney’s likely looking at a one-year ‘prove it’ contract in the $4-5 million range – exactly the type of low-risk, high-reward move the Jets have been making all offseason. They wouldn’t be asking him to play 80% of snaps either. A 40-50% rotational role, with spot duty in obvious running situations? That’s how you maximize what he has left at 32.

For the Jets team that needs just a few more pieces to complete its defensive puzzle, that combination of production, leadership, and affordability might be too good to pass up.