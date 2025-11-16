Jets Star Praying for Teammate Kris Boyd as He Fights for Life After Tragic Incident

A violent night in Manhattan has left the New York Jets community in shock and prayer. Kris Boyd, the 29-year-old New York Jets cornerback, was shot outside a restaurant. Boyd now fights for his life at Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, and one of the loudest voices praying hard is his teammate Jermaine Johnson.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his Family!!!,” Johnson wrote on X. “Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”

You could feel the worry behind every word Johnson wrote. Boyd isn’t just a roster name, he’s become family. Even Jets DT Harrison Phillips shared a prayer for Boyd on his X handle.

“Father God, we come to you right now, asking for your healing power over KB,” wrote Phillips. “You are a God of miracles. Lord, place your mighty hand on him as he fights lord God. Guide every doctor, nurse, and surgeon who touches him lord. Give his family strength! Kris is a fighter and we’re all here for him.”

Boyd’s journey with the Jets has been a tough one. After a stint with the Houston Texans, he joined New York on a one-year deal. While he showed flashes in the offseason, a shoulder injury ultimately placed him on season-ending injury reserve, but that didn’t change his standing with the team.

After the tragic incident was reported, a Jets spokesperson issued a brief statement per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.” While the organization has kept their thoughts close, Jermaine Johnson’s prayer connected in a way corporate PR never could. But what led to this tragedy?

While the Jets remain tight-lipped on Boyd’s condition, the emotional response from teammate Jermaine Johnson has captured the public’s attention. The focus now turns to the events that led to Boyd’s life-threatening injury.

What led to Kris Boyd’s critical injury?

As per reports, the shooting happened outside Sei Less, a Pan-Asian restaurant and bar in Midtown, on West 38th Street. Around 2 a.m., a dispute involving Kris Boyd turned violent, and an assailant fired two shots at him. One struck him in the abdomen.

First responders rushed Boyd to Bellevue Hospital, where he remains in critical condition but stable, as per the latest reports. The assailant reportedly fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV, and the authorities are on the hunt for suspects. Reports also suggest that a Mercedes-Benz Maybach also fled the scene along with the BMW.

It is still unclear what started the dispute. The authorities are investigating the matter at the moment and have not made any arrests yet.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Boyd comes from a family steeped in football. His brother DeMarco starred at linebacker for Texas, while cousins Bobby Taylor and Curtis Brown both reached the NFL. The Gilmer, Texas native, a first-team All-Big 12 honoree, now faces a fight no helmet can shield him from.

Meanwhile, the Jets community is rallying. Social media has been flooded with prayers and messages of support. The reality is that for now, Boyd remains in critical condition, and the next few days will determine everything.

Jermaine Johnson’s prayer captured what everyone connected to the Jets building is feeling. No flowery language. No false hope. Just a desperate plea for Boyd to pull through. For now, we wait for further updates on Boyd’s health.