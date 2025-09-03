Justin Fields Addresses Elephant in the Room As Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Hide Feeling vs. Jets

Aaron Glenn didn’t tiptoe into the job. Ten days after becoming head coach of the Jets, he ended the Aaron Rodgers era in a mere fifteen-minute meeting… But as AR said himself that 20 seconds into the meeting, AG said, “We’re going in a different direction at quarterback.” That was it. But that moment earned Glenn some respect.

“I respected it,” a player told ESPN. “It was like cutting off the head of the snake right away and setting the tone.” Glenn was ready to pave the way for a new identity. Out went Rodgers. Enter Justin Fields. A quarterback who brought that raw energy and legs that can turn broken plays into highlight reels.

For Fields, this opener against Pittsburgh carries layers, whether he admits it or not. Last year, he filled in for an injured Russell Wilson and won four of six starts before being shoved back to the bench once Wilson’s calf healed. Now he lines up as QB1 against the very Steelers who once asked him to wait his turn. But he wants to walk the talk.

“There’s no storyline for me,” Fields said when asked about facing his old team. “It’s ball for me. So, I’ll let you guys kind of handle the storylines, the news lines, and stuff like that. In the locker room, we just keep it straight ball.” Cool response? For sure. But if there’s a little extra fire under the surface, no one’s blaming him. After all, he wasn’t Pittsburgh’s first choice. Fields even flirted with the idea of returning to Pittsburgh this offseason. But the Steelers’ checkbook told the truth: they didn’t see him the way the Jets did.

New York ponied up $30 million guaranteed on a two-year, $40 million deal—a clear vote of faith. And faith matters. It’s why Fields now has a chance to prove Pittsburgh wrong, to show that the quarterback they stashed away can be the same one who will now get back his revenge. Still, don’t mistake Fields for the type who’ll feed the hype machine. “He’s not trying to be a celebrity quarterback,” Glenn said, echoing Bill Parcells’ old line.

The franchise that’s lived in the shadows of January heartbreaks—four AFC title trips, four failures—needs a reset. And that reset is written right on the Week 1 depth chart. Jeremy Ruckert, once just another name buried on the roster, now stands as TE1. Allen Lazard opens at wide receiver, while both Josh Myers and Joe Tippmann carry the tag of starting center. Glenn is changing the entire script, while Rodgers? He’s yesterday’s headline.

Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers in a twist of fate

The script couldn’t be messier if the league had written it in Hollywood. Aaron Rodgers now walks into Week 1 draped in black and gold. Lining up opposite the guy, who Gang Green replaced him with. Justin Fields. Both the QBs are in a situation to one-up the other team, and in turn one-up each other. So, to speak, that’s an awkward family reunion where no one wants to make eye contact.

Mike Tomlin played it cool, like the uncle who’s seen every storm and just keeps sipping his coffee. Asked about Rodgers’ emotions, he shrugged. “He’s just been doing it so long… I’m sure he’s capable of compartmentalizing that.” Translation? Rodgers has been in the league for two decades; he knows how to tuck his baggage under the seat in front of him.

But even Tomlin, with all his poker-face calm, hinted there’s more bubbling under the surface. “If it means anything to him more than a normal game, he probably wouldn’t tell you.” Which is coach-speak for: Rodgers might be tight-lipped, but don’t think for a second he isn’t circling this one in red.