Justin Fields Flat Out Rejects Breece Hall’s Request Amid Jets RB’s Uncertain Future

Justin Fields has only just arrived in New York, but he’s already leaving his mark—on and off the field. After backing up Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh last year, Fields landed with the Jets this offseason, and the early returns are showing promise. Now donning No. 7, Fields brings youth, swagger, and a clear mission to reset the franchise post-Aaron Rodgers, all under new head coach Aaron Glenn.

But while Fields continues his bonding tour across the Jets locker room, one interaction with star running back Breece Hall has gone viral—and it’s as telling as it is hilarious. The camaraderie between quarterback and running back is building fast. Earlier this spring, Fields made an effort to connect with teammates through weekend hangouts and private get-togethers. “We talk about a lot of the same stuff. You know, we can hang out on the weekends, and it’s just been cool to be around,” Hall told the New York Post.

Fields’ leadership style has already started to click with teammates. But perhaps nothing reflects their budding chemistry better than a playful back-and-forth on social media. Fields recently posted a slick lounge photo of himself in oversized glasses and a cigar, captioned: “Some places don’t just change your view, they change your mind.” Hall couldn’t resist taking a jab. “Can you stop taking pics and hand the ball off please,” he commented. Fields, in full QB1 confidence, shot back: “You know I’m pulling it every time.”

The exchange, lighthearted as it was, offered a deeper glimpse into Fields’ rising influence and how quickly he’s earned the respect—and trust—of his offensive core.

It’s not just Hall giving him the nod. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has also taken notice of Fields’ authentic approach and growing leadership role. “I take to him because he is authentic and he’s himself. It’s one thing that players can pick out is someone that’s fake, and there’s nothing about him that’s fake. So, I love everything about the player, I love everything about the way he carries himself,” Glenn said.

Fields isn’t coming in as a blank slate either. In limited action with the Steelers last season, he threw for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception. This is already his third NFL team since being drafted in 2021, but the Jets see him as more than just a stopgap. Now, the real question is whether he can be consistent enough to lock down the job long-term—and Hall, if he stays, could be a big part of that.

Breece Hall’s New York future still uncertain

As Fields fights for stability in New York, Hall’s situation is equally uncertain. The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Jets have yet to commit to a long-term extension.

Hall signed a $4 million deal as a rookie, and while he made a strong early impact—starting 16 games and recording the longest rushing play of the 2023 season (83 yards)—his progress has been slowed by persistent knee issues. That’s left both his future and his price tag hanging in the balance. A recent SB Nation Reacts survey showed that 52% of Jets fans believe Hall will remain with the team. The remaining 48% may be bracing for a very different outcome.

Meanwhile, among the other members of the 2022 draft class, Garrett Wilson just signed a massive 4-year $130 million extension while Sauce Gardner is reportedly in extension talks. Hall, by contrast, is still waiting for clarity.

With new head coach Aaron Glenn now steering the ship, both Fields and Hall are navigating pivotal moments in their careers. Glenn is leaning on authenticity, chemistry, and internal competition to reshape the Jets—and so far, both Fields and Hall appear up to the challenge.

The fun jabs on Instagram? They’re just the start. Because come September, there won’t be time for cigars or captions. Just handoffs, zone reads, and—if things go right—a shot at something more meaningful in New York.