Justin Fields Gets Bad News on Future as Kyler Murray’s Teammate Sends Serious Warning to Jets

The New York Jets are facing a big question at the quarterback position. Justin Fields, who fans hoped would be the team’s future, had his 2025 season cut short due to a knee injury. Now, his long-term role with the Jets is in doubt.

“I expect the Jets to cut Justin Fields,” Cimini revealed on the Flight Deck podcast on Wednesday.

The statement adds more concern for Jets fans as the team looks at options for the 2026 season. Fields’ injuries and inconsistent performances have left the front office with tough decisions.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with New York and started the season as the team’s quarterback. In 2025, he played 9 games, completing 128 of 204 passes for 1,259 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 1 interception, finishing with a passer rating of 89.5. He was sacked 27 times and rushed 383 yards on 71 carries, scoring 4 rushing touchdowns.

Fields finished the season with 142.6 fantasy points and a 2‑7 record before going on injured reserve. The Jets struggled to move the ball consistently, and while Fields showed flashes of talent, injuries prevented him from staying healthy.

Fields’ injury history and inconsistencies may force the team to reconsider their quarterback strategy, signaling potential changes ahead as they aim to build a more reliable and durable offense for 2026.

Kyler Murray could be an option, but there are warnings

As quarterback rumors swirl around the Jets, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has emerged as a potential offseason option. However, a surprising warning from one of Murray’s former teammates may have quickly cooled that speculation.

“I said, You know the Jets might be going after Kyler in a month or two. He goes, No, no, no, the Jets don’t want to do that,” Cimini said on the Flight Deck podcast. “You don’t want Kyler Murray as your quarterback. This is someone who played with Murray.”

In recent seasons, he has struggled with injuries. In four of the last five seasons, Murray has missed at least three games. Over two of the last three seasons, he missed a total of 21 games.

Cimini also expressed doubt about the Jets pursuing Kyler Murray, citing his durability issues, inconsistent performance, and questions about his passion for football. Murray has had a career full of ups and downs. He is 28 and has three years left on the $230 million contract extension he signed with the Cardinals.

With uncertainty surrounding Justin Fields and clear concerns tied to Kyler Murray, the Jets’ quarterback search remains unresolved. New York must weigh risk versus reliability carefully as it shapes its long-term plan heading into a critical 2026 season.