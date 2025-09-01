Justin Fields Gets Final Message on Jets’ WR Plans After Aaron Glenn Delivered Strong QB Verdict

Justin Fields hasn’t played an official NFL snap as a Jet yet, and he’s already inviting loads of criticism. Whether it’s the arm talent or reduced outputs in the passing game, he’s no stranger to doubt. But when you really think about it, the Jets have a bigger concern than his passing game. It’s the receivers around him. Even if GM Darren Mougey doesn’t agree.

Think about this WR room behind Garrett Wilson, and you’d see the cracks. It’s a room that simply doesn’t scream playoffs. But Mougey has a different idea. “I like the room as a whole.” He doubled down on the fact that Reynolds, Lazard and Tyler Johnson (practice squad) have “all played in the league and had success.”

He proceeded to talk about their usefulness as “bigger bodies” who can move around and block in the run game, while Xavier Gipson and Arian Smith bring the speed piece. “The objective (besides winning) is to surround quarterback Justin Fields with enough resources to jump-start his career. I feel really good about the pieces around him,” he added.

Is it really enough, though? They backed up the truck for Wilson, sure: four years, $130 million. But they filled up the rest of the room with bargain-bin contracts. Xavier Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and undrafted find Xavier Gipson will earn a combined $6.3 million in 2025, barely more than some WR2s make on their own. It’s thrift-store depth propping up a luxury WR1, and if Wilson wobbles, there isn’t much cushion.

The track record doesn’t exactly inspire confidence either. Between Reynolds, Lazard, and Gipson you’re talking 233 career games. All that with just four 100-yard outings, all belonging to Lazard. That’s a long body of work with very few peaks. For a quarterback still fighting to prove he can win from the pocket, going into the league with this room doesn’t muster much confidence.

Now, where’s the spark supposed to come from? Inside Florham Park, the bet is on Arian Smith, the 4th-rounder. The buzz has been loud: “better and better and better,” is how Jets exec Robbie Paton put it, pointing to Smith’s ability to stretch the field instantly. But that’s a big wager on a rookie who put nine balls on the ground at Georgia last fall.

There’s one thing that’s clear: New York is leaning into role players and run-game leverage to open windows for Fields. Internally, they think the backs can command so much attention that outside receivers will see clean one-on-ones. But if this doesn’t pan out the way they hope? Offense could be stuck in the short game again. Definitely not what Aaron Glenn wants. Oh, and that Fields’ passing game we talked about? Glenn just made his feelings clear on it.

Aaron Glenn calms down the nerves

Aaron Glenn isn’t buying the panic. Asked about Fields’ muted preseason showings, the Jets’ head coach brushed off the air-yard charts and snap counts, saying he’s “very confident” in the passing game’s direction.

And that’s fair. The reality was that Fields had barely tested the field in two cameos. Five attempts in one game, four in the other, none travelling more than nine yards. Glenn’s message? Don’t hang an entire season’s forecast on a handful of vanilla snaps. Not until you’ve seen them in the league.

Glenn doubled down by taking aim at the NFL’s so-called “passing league” mantra. “Who says it’s a passing league? The team that won the Super Bowl… 29th in passing, first in rushing,” he argued, pointing to the Eagles’ 2024 blueprint. They were second in rushing and 29th in passing. His translation was simple: the Jets don’t need gaudy air yards to win. They’ll lean on Fields’ legs, Breece Hall’s burst, and strike when defenses overcommit.

So, it’s messy. Glenn’s belief keeps the wolves at bay for now, but Mougey’s wideout puzzle decides how high this thing can fly. If Arian Smith’s speed really tilts coverages, if Reynolds moves the sticks on schedule, and if Lazard and Gipson stop wasting targets, Justin Fields gets the space to steer and drop in haymakers.

If not? Those cautious preseason throws were a preview. And once that’s obvious, “we’re good with our guys” turns from confidence into a courtroom exhibit.