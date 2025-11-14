Justin Fields Publicly Rejects Aaron Glenn’s Demands After Assigning Blame for Jets Loss

After all the drama about the quarterback situation in New York, head coach Aaron Glenn continues to trust Justin Fields. They failed to rack up their third win of the season, falling to the New England Patriots 27-14 at Gillette Stadium. They’re sitting at 2-8, and Justin Fields admitted that he wanted to stray away from Aaron Glenn’s plans and take matters into his own hands.

After the game, Aaron Glenn admitted that there were some “really good things” about Justin Field’s performance, but also said there were some plays “our guys gotta make for him out there.” Well, Justin Fields, instead of waiting around for his teammates to make those plays, leaned on what he does best — used his legs to move the ball.

“Whatever I have to do to get this team as successful as can be. For us to reach our highest potential, I’m willing to do whatever. If that’s me running the ball, that’s what it is,” Fields said in the post game presser.

Justin Fields had his most productive rushing game of the season so far since the Dolphins matchup, accounting for 11 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Well, it didn’t lead to much. The Jets managed just 14 points and dropped their eighth game of the year.

Still, the outing did reinforce something important: if the Jets are going to get anything out of Fields, they need to structure the offense around what he does best. We’ve seen it work. In Pittsburgh, he ran a simplified attack to a 4–2 record, throwing for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and just one pick.

Even after being bumped for Russell Wilson, he remained part of specific packages and still finished with 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries. Not close to that 1000-yard mark he reached with Chicago, but enough to show the threat is still there.

Right now, the passing game isn’t coming along, and there’s little reason to believe it ever will be a consistent strength. Glenn needs to commit to making the most out of Fields’ legs, because that’s the only part of this offense that can tilt the field. Aaron Glenn saying that he was impressed with what he saw from Fields means he’ll probably start again next week.

As for tonight, Fields knew it wasn’t good enough. And he didn’t try to deflect blame.

Justin Fields assigns the blame to himself

When Justin Fields was asked whether he thought he played well enough on tonight, he didn’t sugarcoat a thing. He hasn’t all year.

“Not good enough. We lost the game, so it weren’t good enough. Everytime we lose, my performance isn’t good enough,” the quarterback said.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields 7 jogs off the field following a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

And he’s not wrong. It wasn’t just about the output, but the mistakes. Late in the fourth quarter, a third-down throw ricocheted off the back of left tackle Olu Fashanu’s helmet. On the very next snap, Fields mishandled the ball, fumbled it away, and handed the Patriots three more points that essentially sealed the night.

Jets leaned into his legs on the opening drive, and it worked. But that was probably the only thing that did. Fields finished with 116 passing yards, and while a handful of drops didn’t help, the passing game continues to look stuck in the same gear it’s been in all season. Nearly two and a half months in, nothing is trending upward.

What stands out, though, is how steady Aaron Glenn’s belief in Fields remains. Week after week, loss after loss, Glenn hasn’t wavered. But at some point the Jets have to find a better way to tap into what Fields actually does well. If Glenn can’t uncover a blueprint that plays to Fields’ strengths, it’s hard to see a path forward for this team.