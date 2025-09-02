Justin Fields’ RB’s Jets Stay Coming to an End After Mock Trade Sends Aaron Glenn’s Star to Cowboys, Per Report

Back in his rookie year in 2022, NY Jets RB Breece Hall posted some photos on Instagram with the caption, “ADVERSITY…it’s nothing new to me. See y’all later…⏳” 3 years later, he is trying to deal with troubling contract situations humbly. 2025 is the last year of his rookie contract. But he assured that he will still play with the Jets, without seeking an extension this year, thus helping Justin Fields and Aaron Glenn to find a playoff spot, which they haven’t since 2010. Yet, the scenario isn’t going to be easy next year as competition grows.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Overall, in 3 years, Hall has logged 512 carries for 2333 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns. He has also chipped in as a handy receiver, with 152 receptions in 1292 yards and 8 touchdowns. But their 4th round pick (134th overall of the 2024 NFL Draft), Braelon Allen, has picked up the heat. The Athletic’s Jets beat writer Zack Rosenblatt reported, “One of the stars of the summer. He (Allen) looked bigger, faster, stronger and showed improved skills in the passing game too.” And his development is not going in a subtle way. It’s noticeable. And Aaron Glenn’s fellow coaches are observing this.

“Coaches raved about him in a way to make me believe he’s going to be a legitimate 1B to Breece Hall’s 1A, if not overtaking him completely as the lead back at some point,” the reporter added. That’s true. In terms of physicality, Allen is bigger and taller than Hall. However, still, almost everyone is favoring him to overtake Breece Hall or somewhat match his potential. Now, this brings us to one conclusion!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall 20 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0095

Everything comes down to this season. If Hall could perform beyond expectations, the Jets might make way for him. But what happens if he doesn’t? Then, his dreams of signing a deal up to the numbers of Rams RB Kyren Williams (3-year, $33 million) and Bills RB James Cook (4-year, $48 million) are finished.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Hall has never expressed his expectations, Justin Fields knows that the front office needs to work out a similar deal. Both Cook and Williams have performed better than Hall in the last 3 years. But the blame doesn’t rest solely with the running back. The QB instability in New York has never let players ease down.

AD

Aaron Glenn might send the RB to the NFC

The only possibility remaining is this. Seek a trade and try to find a home in a new place! According to SI’s Fantasy Sports reporter Mark Morales-Smith, things might shake at a fast pace before the NFL trade deadline (November 4, 4:00 PM ET). And if both sides decide that it’s better to move on, the best buyer sitting across the conference will be happy to fly him over.

We saw the billionaire Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, bringing Kenny Clark on his private jet. The enigmatic owner wants to prove everyone wrong after Micah Parsons‘ trade. And they also need a running back. Hall, only 24, could be their best bet. However, the choice rests with Aaron Glenn.

Morales-Smith wrote, “I think we all know which team is going to go after him. The Dallas Cowboys. Not only do they desperately need a running back, but they also now have an owner who wants to prove that the team will be better without Micah Parsons, and is already talking about flipping picks to get better now.” If we think of a minimum double-digit AAV contract ($10 million), Jones would be happy to pay that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He was happy to pay Parsons’ $202.5 million contract before the deal went awry. That’s what makes this situation so interesting. We have seen Aaron Glenn take a tough stand for his roster. His namesake, Aaron Rodgers, wanted to stay and reportedly pleaded for it. But the coach remained firm and showed him the exit door.

So, the locker room in New York is watching these developments. It could go both ways – the team either retains its A-grade running back or moves on with hopes of developing a better replacement.