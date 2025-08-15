Justin Fields Slowly Fades Away at Jets Practice After Aaron Glenn Confirmed QB Decision

A lot lies on Justin Fields’ shoulders. For one, he’s not just entrusted with pulling the New York Jets’ dilapidated 5-12 self from last season. The quarterback, yet to prove his mettle as a franchise superstar, is also face-to-face with what they call a “make-or-break” season. With a humble two-year, $40 million contract that’s evidently lesser than his peers, Fields knows his days may as well be numbered with the Jets. After all, he plays for a team that is currently desperate for a long-term solution. Yet, from what we see, it’s painfully been a hit and a miss at Florham Park this preseason.

So, on one hand, we had the 26-year-old and the passing game struggling during training camp. Earlier this month, on one such Tuesday, Fields wrestled inconsistencies for the third straight practice, throwing two interceptions in team drills, one in a 7-on-7 period, and three sacks from holding the ball too long, while completing 9 on 16 pass attempts. But things did look up for a while as the team reached to their first preseason game, a 30-10 decisive win vs the Green Bay Packers.

On that occasion, the signal caller had completed 3-of-4 passing attempts and capped a 79-yard scoring drive by rushing for a 13-yard touchdown. “Preseason or not, a win is a win. I just thought that was our brand of football for the most part,” head coach Aaron Glenn had said, before adding about the QB’s 13-yard rushing touchdown, “It was good to see Justin use his legs. We know that he has that in his bag.” Unfortunately, the picture was not the same during the Jets‘ joint practice earlier this week with crosstown rival New York Giants. As reported by The Athletic, “The Jets seem to mostly be playing it safe in the passing game — or at least Fields has been.”

“It was an “up and down” day for Fields on Tuesday, head coach Aaron Glenn said — and I would agree with that assessment,” the report further stated. Fields reportedly began the 7-on-7 drills by completing seven consecutive passes—the eighth one intended for WR Josh Reynolds was incomplete thanks to Giants safety Jevon Holland. Then, in the 11-on-11, he completed his first five passes, when a rough stretch hit. The former Steelers quarterback reportedly “had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage, was sacked at least two or three times, missed Johnson on a slant, threw an incomplete pass intended for Garrett Wilson and threw the ball away as Dexter Lawrence chased him”.

“In red zone 11-on-11 drills, it looked like Fields might have been sacked on the first play by Brian Burns, though he did complete the pass to Breece Hall. He closed out the day with a perfect side-arm laser to Jeremy Ruckert in the back of the end zone for a touchdown,” the report mentioned. Fields ultimately completed 7-of-12 attempts in 11-on-11 drills and 7-of-8 during seven-on-seven.

Notably, this development comes on the heels of Glenn’s announcement regarding the team’s QB rotation, raising questions about Fields’ future trajectory.

Aaron Glenn takes on QB Brady Cook, besides having Justin Fields?

The head coach emphasized the importance of preparation for their upcoming game against the Giants. But he was coy about the status of the starters. As Brady Cook was carted off practice on Wednesday, Glenn hinted that Cook could see action this Saturday. Although much remains uncertain regarding the starter QB position, “The plan is the plan,” the HC said. Glenn’s comments provided context for the situation.

His remark raised the question of whether Fields will be given another chance to reinforce his starter position, or if changes will be made. In May, Glenn scooped up undrafted rookie Brady Cook, who had 9,008 collegiate passing yards, 49 touchdowns, and a reputation for playing hurt. Amidst Tyrod Taylor, who is already dealing with a knee procedure, and Justin Fields’ mostly ineffective play in practice, Glenn might view Cook‘s durability as a bonus.

Impressively, after Tuesday’s practice, Glenn commented about Taylor. He said he wouldn’t commit to a “timeline for the opener” in the upcoming preseason games. “We’ll see exactly where he is in the next couple of weeks,” the HC declared. Additionally, he also hinted at his presence for week 1. “I don’t think he will be playing in the preseason, but hopefully he will be ready for Week 1.”

This is the aspect that people overlook: Taylor is more than just a backup in case Fields gets hurt. When the defense gives him a sly glance, the man, Fields, acknowledged “pitches in ideas.” Clearly, the practices leading up to the regular season are crucial for any player, particularly one in a position as scrutinized as quarterback.