Latest Toe Injury Report on Justin Fields as Jets Faithful Fear Aaron Rodgers’ Fate

Jets fans didn’t even finish their morning coffee before the panic button got slammed. One second, Justin Fields was under center in training camp. The next? Carted off with a “lower leg injury” that sent X into meltdown mode. “Justin fields doing his best aaron rodgers impression fr,” one fan wrote, probably still recovering from last year’s turf trauma.

But before the New York skyline went full dark, came a flicker of hope. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “there’s no fracture in the toe that got stepped on during practice today per source. He’s getting an MRI as the team continues to gather information.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini confirmed the injury in the toe, probably a dislocated toe, but didn’t give a severity level. So, yeah, the suspense is alive and limping.

Fields signed a two-year, $40M deal this offseason – brought in to be Plan B after the Rodgers saga hit pause. And after a solid stint in Pittsburgh last year (10 games, 5 passing + 5 rushing TDs), there was real hope he’d finally take that leap. Fields had said, “First, win a lot of games, make the playoffs.” Right now, Jets fans are just hoping he can walk into Week 1. If Fields misses time, Tyrod Taylor will likely step in, with Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook next up. But until the MRI results drop, all eyes – and toes – are on Justin.