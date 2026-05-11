Jets Legend Mark Gastineau Reignites Legal War With NFL & ESPN After Dismissal of $25M Lawsuit

New York Jets legend Mark Gastineau has grabbed the headlines, despite having retired from the game over three decades ago. While he has done a lot since retirement, including pursuing boxing and also fighting cancer, the latest reason he is in the news is his $25 million lawsuit against ESPN and NFL Films.

It all started with ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary, which featured some of the top moments in the game between 1979 and 2009. The documentary has won a lot of appreciation from fans around the world, but one particular clip in Season 4 – Episode 22 seemed to strike the wrong nerve with Gastineau, who decided to take the network to court. The initial proceedings saw the judge rule against the Jets’ legend, but Gastineau has decided to keep fighting.

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“Mark Gastineau has appealed the dismissal of his $25 million lawsuit against ESPN and NFL Films,” noted reporter Ben Horney on X recently, breaking the news.

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The former defensive end first filed the lawsuit in March 2025 due to a controversial conversation between him and the former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre on the “30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange ” documentary produced by ESPN. It was about the legendary defense of the Jets in the 1980s, which included Mark. When the two former NFL stars met in 2023, their personal conversation was added to the documentary.

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The root cause of the lawsuit was breaking Mark’s sack streak, which stood tall for 20 years. The former defensive star held the record of most sacks (22) in a single season for two decades. However, in the last game of the 2001 season in January 2002, the former New York Giants DE Michael Strahan broke it by sacking Brett. With that, Strahan snatched the record of having the most sacks (22.5) in the league from Mark.

However, the 69-year-old blamed the quarterback for the sack when the two met at a memorabilia show in Chicago. He accused him of intentionally falling on the ground to hand the Giants player the new record. The entire conversation was recorded and was included in the ESPN documentary, which was released in 2024.

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The clip went viral on the internet, with Mark receiving backlash from the football fans. However, five-timer Pro Bolwer claimed that the clip was edited to make him look like a villain and aggressive. Before saying those words to the legendary QB, he shook Favre’s hands, which was intentionally left out of the documentary.

Gastineau’s record was eventually broken by Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns in 2025. The defensive end secured his 23rd sack of the season in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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“I want to clear the air on the footage released showing a small dustup between myself and Mark Gastineau,” Favre began in a thread on X. “Back in 2002, when Michael Strahan sacked me at the end of a game that we had wrapped up, I was in no way trying to hurt Mark Gastineau. I was trying to close out a game and squeeze the last bit of fun out of a hard-fought game.”

The $25 million lawsuit was tossed for not having a strong foundation

In March 2026, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer rejected the case outright due to insufficient legal grounding of Mark Gastineau’s claims. Before filming the documentary, the 69-year-old signed an agreement with filmmakers, giving rights to use his name and identity for promotional purposes. Therefore, when the former Jets star was accused of being filmed without consent for the viral clip, it made little sense.

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As he argued that the filmmakers should not have been allowed to use the Brett Favre footage without his permission, the court made it clear that his approval rights were very limited since he had already signed the contract.

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A media outlet like ESPN also gets extra protection while covering newsworthy stories. Since the clip featured two iconic football players and their conversation centered around a major NFL record, it became one of the most important parts of the documentary.

With the new appeal, Mark will be hoping that the court rules in his favor. With there not being a lot in his favor due to the contract, only time will tell if he can claim a win in the second attempt.