Jets Linked to Reunion With 89-INT QB as Aaron Glenn Likely to Replace Justin Fields

Essentials Inside The Story 13 years after being drafted by the Jets, the QB can find a place back with his old team

The Jets are expected to move on from Justin Fields

The Jets will likely release Fields following a post-June 1 designation

More than a decade ago, in 2013, the New York Jets drafted Geno Smith in the second round and believed they had their quarterback of the future. What followed was 89 career interceptions, while multiple benchings across five different teams suggested otherwise. But now, head coach Aaron Glenn might be bringing him back to where it all began.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported that Smith is one of two “front-runners” for the Jets’ Week 1 starting quarterback job in 2026, alongside Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett. Geno Smith reportedly wins out because of the price tag.

“This would be a run reunion – and the possibility becomes real if (or when) the Raiders wind up releasing him, as he carries a $26.5 million salary,” Rosenblatt added. “Because of offset language, whatever he signs for his next team would be subtracted from what the Raiders owe him – so he’ll almost certainly sign for a minimum salary.”

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza with their top 2026 draft pick, rendering Smith expendable. Following the Mendoza speculations, the Raiders have now moved to release Geno Smith, absorbing an $18.5 million dead cap while freeing up $8 million.

Because of this dead money that’s guaranteed to Smith, Aaron Glenn can get him without spending draft capital or guaranteed money.

Smith’s 2025 numbers (19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions) don’t help his case. He’s also tied with Cam Ward for the league-high 55 sacks last season. But Chip Kelly’s role as offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll turned the Raiders into an environment for few quarterbacks to navigate.

Under Kelly, Las Vegas ranked dead last in passing offense (140.3 yards per game) and 31st in red-zone offense. They simply couldn’t execute when it counted. However, Rosenblatt believes otherwise.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

“Smith is a gunslinger who still has something left in the tank,” he wrote. “From 2022 to 2024, league-wide, he ranked fourth in yards, eighth in touchdowns, third in completion percentage, and first in lowest percentage of off-target throws (7 percent).”

Those are legitimate starting-quarterback metrics. Rosenblatt framed Geno Smith as “a reasonable bridge quarterback” for Aaron Glenn’s Jets. And at a near minimum cost, that math is hard to argue with. Other teams are also watching, with the Vikings reportedly having interest if Kyler Murray proves unavailable.

The Jets, though, have a built-in narrative pull: Geno Smith returning to the team that drafted him. But New York’s search for a new quarterback isn’t built on opportunity alone.

Rosenblatt also projected that the Jets will add two experienced quarterbacks and a rookie this offseason. And whoever wins the Week 1 job, one thing seems to be settled already: Justin Fields will not be the answer under center.

Justin Fields, Aaron Glenn, and the new names at quarterback

Aaron Glenn is leaving no stone unturned this offseason to solve his quarterback problem. The Jets have already interviewed Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and could be aiming for him at the 2026 Draft. Beyond the upcoming rookie, veterans like Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, Malik Willis, and Kyler Murray are some of the names being floated as potential signal callers for NY.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr also remains an option as the veteran QB has expressed his desire to play again. Moreover, he has a connection with the Jets to make his case, as he was a strong candidate for QB before Aaron Rodgers came through in 2023.

But where does that leave Justin Fields?

“As for Justin Fields: He’ll be released at some point, though the Jets say they are in no rush to make that move,” Rosenblatt reported.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Perhaps Aaron Glenn & Co. are taking their time with the Fields decision because the timeline is strictly financial. Last season, the Jets invested big, handing Fields a 2-year, $40 million deal.

Now, releasing him before June 1 saves NY only $1 million while triggering a $22 million dead cap hit. And that’s on top of the $35 million already owed in Aaron Rodgers’ dead money.

A post-June 1 designation is the smarter cap move as it saves $10 million in 2026. Additionally, they’d save another $6 million in 2027 while absorbing a dead cap of $3 million, and a post-June trade could potentially save them $20 million in cap savings. Either way, the Jets’ $40 million investment in Fields is heading towards a full write-off.

Aaron Glenn, as well as owner Woody Johnson, have expressed their disappointment with Fields multiple times last season. A 0-7 start for the team, Fields’ 2-7 record, and a benching sealed the verdict last year itself.

For New York, the offseason math is beginning to crystallize. Justin Fields out, Geno Smith in (or a similarly cost-effective veteran). Whoever it is, the Jets are rebuilding the quarterback position from the ground up. And Smith, for all 89 of his career interceptions, is the most cost-effective option the Jets can find right now.