Manning Family Makes Final Call on Arch Manning Joining Jets as Aaron Glenn Targets 2027 Draft – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Arch Manning’s 3,163-yard, 26-touchdown campaign guarantees a dramatic 2027 draft projection.

Reporter uses family's past draft maneuvers to tease the verdict.

New York’s 15-year playoff drought and 3-14 record fuel drastic pivots.

The Manning family has produced generations of elite quarterbacks, and the third-generation star Arch Manning is poised to carry forward. He is expected to be the number one overall draft pick next season, with Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets remaining a hot favorite to pick him, considering their off-season strategies. However, the talk show host, Mike Francesa, has a contrary opinion.

“I’ll tell you this, Jet fans. I hate to give you this a year in advance,” said Mike on his podcast. “And it will probably make you hate the Mannings more if you’re a Jet fan and you hate the Mannings already, because remember, Peyton didn’t want to play for the Jets. They will not let Arch Manning play for the Jets.”

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Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the eldest son of the first-generation NFL star of the Manning family, Archie Manning, who spent fourteen seasons with the New Orleans Saints. On the other hand, his uncles are the legendary quarterbacks, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.

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Arch is currently 21 years old and represents the Texas Longhorns. After three seasons of college football, he has already brought pride to his family name, particularly last season when he had a career-defining year. In 13 games, the quarterback registered 3,163 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns.

Despite his brilliance last season, he is not rushing to make his way to the big league, and he will spend the 2026 season at Texas, honing his skills. But once he enters the NFL Draft next season, he is anticipated to be the first overall pick, and the landing spot could be the New York Jets, who have shown minimal signs of turning around the recent 3-14 record.

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The Manning family has a past history of opposing a draft pick. For example, Peyton reportedly went back to play college football for Tennessee to avoid being picked by the New York Jets, who had the first draft pick in 1997, and it was mentioned by Mike Francesa in the podcast.

Moreover, Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers in 2004 when he was drafted by the franchise, and the decision was backed by his father, Archie. As a result, he was eventually traded to the New York Giants, where he spent his whole career, winning two Lombardi Trophies and two Super Bowl MVP honors.

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The first overall pick goes to the worst-performing teams of a particular season. Although the new season is months away, the signs seem to show that the Jets could very well be that team, which could also put Aaron Glenn’s job in jeopardy, who was hired ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Jets’ quarterback situation sparks Arch Manning draft talk in 2027

Believe it or not, the New York Jets haven’t reached the postseason in 15 years, making the longest active drought in the league’s history. As a matter of fact, in the past ten seasons, they failed to finish in the top two of the AFC Division. Given the rumors of landing Geno Smith and Carson Wentz, the franchise might be heading towards another disastrous season, per the New York sports writer, Gary Myers.

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“If the Jets sign Geno Smith and Carson Wentz to get them through 2026, they might as well turn in their 2027 draft card right now for Arch Manning,” noted Gary Myers on X. “The draft will be in Washington, so easy trip for Jets fans. Anxious Jets fans need not worry about him refusing to play for the Jets. That won’t happen.”

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Geno Smith last represented the Las Vegas Raiders, who wrapped up the season with a 3-14 record, placing them as the lowest-ranked team in the league. Playing 15 games, he logged just over 3,000 passing yards and an alarming 17 interceptions. Moreover, he is 35. Bringing a QB whose team finished worst in the league raises questions about the Jets’ long-term direction.

Similarly, Carson Wentz is 33, and he hasn’t been a starter for the past three seasons. Given the situation, if Aaron Glenn targets Arch Manning in the 2027 NFL Draft, history could repeat itself.