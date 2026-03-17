Michael Strahan, Sauce Gardner & Others Send Congratulations as Jets QB Makes Personal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story This Jets quarterback has stepped into a new chapter

The moment quickly drew congratulatory messages from NFL names like Michael Strahan and Sauce Gardner

This event comes after the QB's highly publicized legal dispute with ex-partner

Not long ago, quarterback Tyrod Taylor was trying to navigate a difficult 2024 season with the struggling New York Jets while also facing turmoil away from the field, including a legal dispute with his former girlfriend over a Los Angeles home they once shared. Two years later, the football challenges haven’t entirely disappeared for Taylor, but life off the field looks very different. This time, the backup quarterback is stepping into a new chapter, one that brings a sense of fresh beginnings and a new love by his side.

“You are my everything 💙♾️,” Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor wrote in a collaborative Instagram post announcing his engagement to Bianka Charity-Parker.

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In the pictures shared by the player, the duo can be seen hugging each other against the stunning backdrop of the Duomo di Milano. Tyrod Taylor stands in a sleek black suit, smiling as he holds his fiancée close. Bianka, on the other hand, is wearing an elegant white dress with a backless design and delicate straps, leaning into him with a bright, joyful expression.

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In one of the photos, Tyrod Taylor can be seen sliding the ring onto Bianka’s finger, as the couple happily embraces their new chapter, drawing love and congratulatory reactions from NFL personalities like Michael Strahan and Sauce Gardner.

“Congratulations to you both!!👏🏾❤️,” Michael Strahan wrote. The message carried extra meaning considering both players’ ties to the New York Giants.

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Soon after, Taylor’s former teammates also joined the celebration.

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“this 🅿️ congrats my dawg🤞🏾,” Sauce Gardner commented.

The two were teammates during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Taylor joined the Jets as an experienced backup in 2024, while Gardner was already a key player after being drafted in 2022.

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Meanwhile, more familiar names chimed in as the congratulatory messages kept coming. Mark Ingram II commented, “Heavy Blessings 🙏🏾👑.” He and Taylor were teammates on the Houston Texans in 2021.

Former wide receiver Torrey Smith also shared his excitement, saying, “There she is 🦄 🙌🏿.”

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Taylor’s current teammates also celebrated the moment as well. Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard shared his support by writing, “My brotha, so happy for y’all !! 🍾🔥.”

The love extended beyond the locker room, too. Patriots star Stefon Diggs added, “Congrats !!!!,” while Giants quarterback Jameis Winston wrote, “Yessuh! Blessings, brother!”

As the congratulations keep coming, Tyrod Taylor and his fiancée have made waves across the internet. There is currently no public timeline detailing when their relationship began, as neither of them has spoken publicly about it. However, fans already know that Taylor parted ways with his ex, Draya Michele, in 2023. Because of that, his relationship with Bianka Charity-Parker likely began sometime after their breakup.

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Besides being a partner of the quarterback, Bianka also has her own identity. She works as a part-time psychologist at the Boston Child Study Center.

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According to the center’s website, “She specializes in evidence-based treatments, notably Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and primarily treats children, adolescents, and young adults with difficulties in emotion regulation, mood, and anxiety disorders, trauma-related symptoms, and co-occurring suicidal behaviors and non-suicidal self-injury.”

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Dr. Bianka Charity-Parker also works as a psychologist for a public charter school system in Washington, DC. Dr. She built her journey with patience, purpose, and a deep passion for helping others.

Bianka first graduated from Spelman College, earning a B.A. in psychology and comparative women’s studies. Soon after, she stepped into the classroom as a kindergarten teacher with the Knowledge Is Power Program in Metro Atlanta, pouring her energy into young students at the very start of their educational journeys. But her path was only beginning. Driven by a desire to understand and support children on a deeper level, she went on to pursue doctoral studies at the University of Virginia, where years of dedication and hard work eventually led her to earn a Ph.D. in clinical and school psychology in August 2022.

Along the way, she trained at the Center for Multicultural Psychology and Training, gaining valuable experience during her clinical psychology predoctoral internship. Later, she continued that mission at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University, completing a postdoctoral fellowship within the Clinical Child Psychology Specialty Program. While at Brown, she received extensive training at Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital, working closely with children and adolescents in intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and inpatient programs.

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After years of focusing on her professional work, she is now looking forward to enjoying her personal time with Tyrod Taylor, who is also preparing for the 2026 season. This new chapter might also help Taylor emotionally, given his difficult past with Michele

Tyrod Taylor’s past legal battle with his ex-girlfriend

Tyrod Taylor has been dealing with a legal dispute with his former girlfriend, Draya Michele, over a house they previously shared in California. Throughout their relationship, they didn’t often post pictures together. Since then, the longtime NFL quarterback has mostly stayed quiet about the matter.

Draya Michele is a well-known actress and social media star from Pennsylvania. She and Tyrod Taylor began dating in 2020 but broke up in 2023. Since then, neither side has ever publicly shared a specific reason for the breakup. Instead, reports suggested the split happened after disagreements involving finances and their housing situation.

After the relationship ended, things got complicated legally. Michele sued Taylor, saying he broke a promise about their shared property. She claimed that they agreed she would buy the house for $3.2 million, but she said Taylor later refused to go along with it.

As the situation got more complicated, Michele claimed that Taylor tried to evict her and remove her children from their home while she was on a business trip. Since then, the two have remained tied up in legal proceedings.