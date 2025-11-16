Mike McDaniel Clears Stance on Play Calling Blunder as Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Announces Injury Update

The Miami Dolphins carved out a crucial win for themselves in the first-ever NFL showdown in Madrid. But going up against the Washington Commanders’ secondary, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel did something unexpected. On a crucial 4th down, he made the call to go for it. It didn’t go quite the way he planned it, and he later admitted his mistake.
“I thought the play was going to work, and it didn’t,” he noted in the post-game presser.
— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 16, 2025
Stay tuned, this story is developing…
