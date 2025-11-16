brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Mike McDaniel Clears Stance on Play Calling Blunder as Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Announces Injury Update

ByUtsav Jain

Nov 16, 2025 | 8:22 PM CEST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Mike McDaniel Clears Stance on Play Calling Blunder as Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Announces Injury Update

ByUtsav Jain

Nov 16, 2025 | 8:22 PM CEST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Miami Dolphins carved out a crucial win for themselves in the first-ever NFL showdown in Madrid. But going up against the Washington Commanders’ secondary, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel did something unexpected. On a crucial 4th down, he made the call to go for it. It didn’t go quite the way he planned it, and he later admitted his mistake.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I thought the play was going to work, and it didn’t,” he noted in the post-game presser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved