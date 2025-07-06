Jets News: $8.5M Safety’s Honest Assessment on Aaron Glenn Amid Horrifying Update for Justin Fields

For the new head coach, building on the culture of the Jets is as crucial as the strategies for the 2025 season. Luckily for Aaron Glenn, he won’t have to struggle to fit into the locker room again after having spent the first eight years of his playing career there. “We are the freaking New York Jets, and we’re built for this s—,” he screamed to the players as he forged ahead to greet them. It seemingly didn’t take much time for the team, including new QB Justin Fields, to put their faith in the new coach, even amidst troubling updates.

It was back in 1994 when 5’9″ Glenn was drafted as a first-round pick and first welcomed into the Jets’ locker room. Two years after joining the Gang Green, he recorded the longest interception with a 100-yard touchdown return against the Dolphins, recording his name in franchise history. During the expansion draft in 2002, he went on to play for the Houston Texans. Now, having established a celebrated coaching career, starting with the scouting department at the Jets, he is back in New York.

Speaking of Glenn’s first stint as head coach, Jets safety Andre Cisco sounds quite impressed. “I expected a man that was gonna hold us to high standard, but he put together a really good staff that has also done a really good job of bringing the message down from up top. It’s helped me get better. We had a really productive spring. I learned a lot, and I already saw my game transform just from day 1 to day 15. So I know it’s going to be a great year,” Cisco, who is set to earn $8.5 million during the 2025 season, said.

The Jets #8 also had a few words for their quarterback, Fields. He explained that the two come from the same class and high school. Speaking of his excitement to play alongside Fields, he further added, “I’m really glad that I get this opportunity to get behind him and just support him and he takes on that that role that we already know what quarterback means in the NFL and so I’m excited for him to just prove those who are down wrong and those who are scoring right.”

The head coach’s plan this year also focuses on elevating QB Fields and the rest of the roster. As per Bleacher Report, he is building the backbone, the very foundation, of the team to reclaim their glory and success. The team hasn’t won a championship or even made the playoffs since 2010, leaving fans parched for just one spark.

Will Aaron Glenn’s arrival bring a new dawn for the Gang Green? Well, while the roster looks promising under the guidance of the former Jets player, there may still be some trouble.

What is the horrifying update involving Justin Fields?

Well, let’s take a look at the team’s offense, as it has seemingly set off alarms for NFL on CBS’ Kyle Long. While closely working with Mike Renner, Long ranked the Jets lowest among the pass-catching units of the 32 teams. He explained that while Garrett Wilson is a proven and consistent wide receiver, Allen Lazard has drop issues.

However, he acknowledged that Lazard is a big target Fields might rely on. “I hope that they run the rock. It’s an O-lineman’s dream to play in that offense. You’re not going to give up a lot of sacks. Let’s just hope that Justin Fields and this receiving core can figure something out and Allen Lazard is not going to drop the ball,” he explained.

Young and unproven players Malachi Corley, Tyler Johnson, and Arian Smith also remain a concern for the thin receiver depth. While the team has a clear offensive direction, the weakness at wide receiver seemingly poses an issue. But Aaron Glenn will be counting on Fields himself to elevate his game, too.

As per Nick Faria of Jets X-Factor, the Jets#7 is still struggling with completion percentage, a slow decision-making process, and the same issues as before, as claimed to be seen at the minicamp. These are the same issues that troubled him during his stint with the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he will need to improve. Stepping into the shoes of Aaron Rodgers, there is an expectation for Fields to rise to franchise QB levels. We’ll just have to wait until the real action begins for the Jets.