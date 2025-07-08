Jets News: Justin Fields Faces Difficult Future With Woody Johnson After QB Written Off in AFC East

So far, the heat’s on in the Big Apple—and for Justin Fields, it’s now or never. After bouncing between the Windy City and Steel City, the former first-round pick has landed in Gang Green’s camp with more questions than answers. Four years into his NFL career, Fields no longer walks in with the promise of upside—he walks in with urgency. This 2025 season? It could be his last chance to become a legitimate starting quarterback in the league. He’s not just fighting for a roster spot—he’s fighting to rewrite his entire NFL story.

Now, to give Fields a fair shot, the Jets made a bold move. They’ve handed the keys to the offense to new OC Tanner Engstrand, a guy known for crafting QB-friendly systems. His playbook helped spark success in Detroit, and the hope is that his designs can unlock Fields’ dual-threat potential. And honestly, this might be the best setup Fields has ever had—Garrett Wilson out wide, Breece Hall in the backfield, and finally, a play-caller who knows how to use mobile QBs. It’s the kind of offensive firepower he never had with the Bears or Steelers. But still, not everyone’s sold on this Jets experiment—especially former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington.

Speaking on FOX Sports Radio with Jonas Knox, Arrington didn’t hold back: “So when you look at this scenario for Justin Fields, I say, okay, they bring in a qualified guy that had success in Detroit with Aaron Glenn on the defense side of the ball. So Aaron brings him over to New York.” And then came the real gut punch.

Arrington questioned the owner’s role in shaping the franchise: “For Justin Fields, for the other guys that are part of this organization, at this point, it’s going to take a collective belief, starting with Woody Johnson… Can Woody Johnson change the spots on his coat from what they have been? The answer is unequivocally no. It’s not going to happen.”

Jets predicted to cut ties with Justin Fields

So once again, the lights are on at MetLife Stadium. The Gang Green faithful are watching another quarterback experiment unfold. After the Aaron Rodgers plan blew up before it even really started, the Jets took a swing at redemption with Justin Fields. They offered him a two-year deal. But with Fields struggling to gain consistent ground during his time in the Windy City and the Steel City, this feels more like a last audition than a new chapter. If 2025 doesn’t pan out, the Empire State could be shopping for another QB come draft night.

Now, NFL Spin Zone’s Sayre Bedinger already sees the writing on the wall. In his 2026 mock draft, he projects New York going big at quarterback again. This time with South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers as a top 5 pick. “Fields was a 1st-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears and is in a situation now with the Jets where he almost certainly has the best combination of weapons and offensive line that he’s had in his entire NFL career. Can he put it all together under a new staff? If not, the Jets will be looking to move on quickly,” Bedinger said.

And if that happens, Sellers might just be the prize. With 2,534 passing yards, 674 rushing yards, and 25 total touchdowns in 2024, the Gamecocks’ dual-threat star won both FWAA Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year honors. That résumé is hard to overlook.

Granted, he still needs to polish up his game in 2025. But if the Jets crash out again this season—and with a new regime at the helm—that top draft spot could land squarely in their lap. And with it, possibly, LaNorris Sellers!