Jets News: Rookie Confirms Major Shake-Up for Justin Fields’ Offense After Breece Hall Snub

The Jets have their minds set on elevating the offense this time to take the lead. After Aaron Rodgers, the team brought in Justin Fields from the Steelers. This is his third team after getting drafted in 2021. Now, pairing him with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, the team is expected to feature a run-heavy offense in 2025. Well, that is evident under the guidance of their new head coach and former Jets player, Aaron Glenn, along with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who brings a strong background from his time with the Detroit Lions—something one Jets rookie made clear in his own words…

His experience working with Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson in Detroit helped shape a dynamic offensive mindset, and it’s already making an impression in New York. Quarterback Justin Fields, now leading the Jets’ offense, praised Engstrand during minicamp, saying, “He’s very smart, very intellectual about the game. He knows what he’s talking about, for sure, with all the positions… He knows ball, and he wants (us) to be the most explosive offense in the NFL, and we’re going to work to be that.” Now, the rookie tight end revealed another interesting facet of their offense.

In a conversation with Caroline Hendershot, Mason Taylor praised their new offensive coordinator and shed some light on the offensive approach and the tight ends’ role in it. “We love it. All of our Tight Ends love it. We all have aspects and kind of different ways we come and impact the game. So I think Tanner does a great job of putting us in positions to be successful, and that’s the biggest thing. But, you know, you can tell by the way we install stuff and we go out there in the practice field, the Tight Ends are definitely going to be used,” he said.

It’s clear the Jets are no longer relying solely on their backfield—tight ends are stepping into a much larger spotlight under Engstrand’s system. Considering Engstrand’s success with the Lions, The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson has also praised the coordinator. But it all comes down to how Fields will perform. Well, this massive difference in offense will have a big impact on Fields, too. The star QB is under much pressure after replacing Rodgers, and whether he can finally be consistent in his game to help the Jets.

The upcoming season will also bring more opportunities for running back Hall to shine brighter on the field after his disappointing snub from the elite list this year.

Why was Breece Hall snubbed from top running backs?

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler released the list of the top 10 running backs heading into the 2025 NFL season, the most noticeable snub was Jets #20. When it comes to the team’s roster, Hall is one of the most elite players with impressive skills. In 2023, he had a great run with 1,585 scrimmage yards.

Unsurprisingly, the expectations for Hall were high going into the 2024 season. He had 1,359 yards from scrimmage across his 16 games. While he indeed had the chance to feature in the top 10, Hall didn’t make it. Last year, he was ranked 2nd, right after Christian McCaffrey. This time, the first rank went to Saquon Barkley, and Alvin Kamara was ranked 10th. However, Jets #20 got a special nod from Fowler.

“Breece Hall, New York Jets: ‘He’s been one of the best in the league at points. I just haven’t felt the same way recently. I know the injuries have been an issue.’ — NFL coordinator. That’s not all his fault. He was in a bad offense. Still has good lower-body balance and home run juice.’ — veteran AFC personnel executive,” Fowler said.

As Cisco said, this will be a big opportunity for Fields and Hall to bounce back and prove themselves!