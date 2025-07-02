Jets News: $255M QB Influences Justin Fields’ Development as Aaron Glenn Eyes Amari Cooper

For 15 painful and cursed years, the Jets fans have been trapped in a cycle of disappointment of missing the playoffs, and the 2024 season only deepened the misery. A 5-12 finish, a 1-5 collapse after a mid-season coaching change, and a 2-4 stumble to end the year told the same old story. They set a franchise record for fourth-quarter meltdowns and led the league in penalties. But now, whispers of change swirl through the air. New leadership strides onto the field along with a star lineman anchoring the offense. The Jets must use their upgraded roster wisely. The only way is to ensure the offense doesn’t hinge solely on Justin Fields, spreading responsibility to avoid another doomed savior narrative. And for that, he is taking some inspiration.

As the year 2025 hit, the locker room saw headline-making changes as new head coach Aaron Glenn wasted no time making a bold move. Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers was shown the door the moment Glenn arrived. And the name that replaced him? (Ex) Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, just 26 years old, is filling in for a veteran. With Fields in the lead, the Jets now have a new game plan to break the curse and finally enter the playoff picture.

Beat reporter Nick Faria shared details of that plan on a recent episode of The Manchild Show with Boy Green on The Score 1260. When host Paul Esden Jr. asked, “What is it going to look like? They have a lot of interesting pieces on this offense. Do you have any sense on what we’re going to see week one?” Faria offered some sharp insight. “I think you’re going to see a mix of what they did in Detroit, but also with a 2021 Philadelphia had a very flawed quarterback in Jalen Hurts, really good offensive line, but they could run the ball effectively.”

The Eagles’ model from 2021 serves as a key example here. Hurts started off as a backup but moved into a starting role and found his groove by 2022. He helped lead Philly to a 14–3 record and took them all the way to Super Bowl LVII. So, the young QB could learn from $255 million star and reigning Super Bowl champion, Hurts, that he can succeed, too. That style of offense, one that uses a strong run game to support a developing quarterback, could be the Jets’ blueprint for success with Fields at the helm.

Faria doubled down, saying, “And if you build that offense around running the football and making sure Justin Fields isn’t throwing the ball over 20 to 25 times a game, you can be pretty successful.” The strategy is clear. Use Fields’ legs. Limit risky throws. Win games by staying on the ground and controlling the clock. In 2024, Fields completed 106 of 161 passes for 1,106 yards and 5 touchdowns, with just 1 interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and added 5 rushing touchdowns, proving himself as a dual-threat weapon.

But this offense will not be built around Fields alone. The depth chart needs smart deployment. “It’s going to come down to the offensive line. It’s going to come down to scheming Garrett Wilson open, relying on the rookie tight end Mason Taylor. This has the potential to be a very fun offense,” said Faria.

While the Jets checked off plenty of needs in the draft, there’s still a hole to fill. Help is needed at wide receiver, and until that’s settled, the offense won’t be complete.

Will Amani Cooper be a value add to the Aaron Glenn squad?

The Jets wrapped up their minicamp last week and now enter summer break. The team won’t return to Florham Park until July 22, when training camp begins. Until then, the front office continues to explore roster upgrades, especially at wide receiver. With key spots still open, the search for added depth and veteran leadership continues, and a new name continues to pop up.

In a recent ESPN article, Matt Bowen named wide receiver Amari Cooper as the best team fit for the Jets. He broke down the current wideout group and what Cooper could bring to the table. “There’s a need for competition in the Jets’ wide receiver room opposite of No. 1 option Garrett Wilson,” Bowen wrote. “With Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds next on the depth chart, Cooper could come in and fight for work. Yes, the 30-year-old is showing signs of decline on tape, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover. He could be a solid target for quarterback Justin Fields on play-action concepts, getting open on deep in-breakers.”

Cooper’s addition would not only raise the floor of the room but also bring proven ability and poise. The four-time Pro Bowler has six 1,000-plus yard seasons and remains a polished route technician. Back in 2023, he recorded 1,250 receiving yards, the highest mark of his career. That kind of production would instantly level up this receiver corps. For Fields, it means another steady target to grow with and lean on during play-action and tight game scenarios.

Still, landing Cooper is not just about money. At 31, he may not want to sign with a team in a rebuild. He is likely eyeing a team that can win now. The Jets are in a transitional phase with new pieces, including their quarterback. Whether Cooper sees New York as a spot to chase a ring is something only time will tell!