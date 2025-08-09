NFL Defenses Don’t Fear Justin Fields as Aaron Glenn & Jets Push QB Despite Injury

Some quarterbacks walk into a new team and instantly change the energy in the building. Others have to grind for that trust. Right now, Justin Fields is somewhere in between. The talent is obvious, and his speed and strength are why the Jets made him their starter. But as camp rolls on, the buzz is mixed. He’s shown flashes that make teammates believe, yet there’s a growing conversation about one part of his game that could decide how far this offense really goes.

The conversation about Justin Fields isn’t just happening in the locker room; it’s spilling into national coverage. After an offseason of high expectations, analysts are starting to point out that his next step will be about more than athletic flashes. During a recent episode of the NFL on ESPN YouTube, former linebacker and current analyst Sam Acho weighed in on Fields’ development. His breakdown focused on one key area where growth could completely change how defenses view the Jets’ new quarterback.

“Justin Fields needs to improve as a passer. He’s great when things are scrambled or when there’s pressure in the pocket, and he’s great with his legs, but people aren’t afraid of him as a quarterback in the pocket, so if he can improve himself as a pocket passer—not just at least what it was last year in Pittsburgh, situational, running the ball on third and short, Justin Fields has an opportunity to take the New York Jets offense to a different level, but his play has to improve as a pure quarterback, not just as a supreme athlete.”

Training camp has made it clear that consistency is still a work in progress. On Tuesday, Fields had his third straight rough practice, throwing two interceptions in team drills and another in a 7-on-7 period. The Jets’ offense, which has ranked in the bottom 10 for scoring nine years in a row, hasn’t shown the spark fans were hoping for. Fields admitted, “Some of it’s me, some of it’s dropping the ball… it’s plain and simple things,” stressing the importance of bouncing back quickly.

The Jets’ first preseason game under new head coach Aaron Glenn will be against Green Bay on Saturday night. Glenn seemed confident, “With the type of men that we have, I know all our men are going to pick it up and get it done. So I’m not worried at all.” But a growing injury list does seem like a concern. Luckily, Justin Fields’ toe injury wasn’t as bad, and he’s been making some plays in training.

Fields pushes through injury, earns Rodgers-level praise

That decision is bold considering Fields is coming off a toe injury. Glenn still plans to push him to play, even though most coaches keep QB1s out this early in preseason. Fields dislocated the second toe on his right foot last week and now practices with a protective plastic shield over his cleat. “God was looking out that day,” Fields said, relieved the injury wasn’t more serious. He missed only one practice and has been easing back into full drills, determined not to lose valuable reps in a new system.

Fields’ return hasn’t been flawless; he’s still holding the ball too long at times, leading to sacks, but he’s also had moments that show why the Jets believe in him. In one two-minute drill, he scrambled for nine yards on fourth-and-two, then hit rookie tight end Mason Taylor for a 15-yard touchdown on the next play. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who’s known Fields since Ohio State, called him “a tough cat” and reminded everyone that Fields once played through broken ribs in college without missing a snap.

Sauce Gardner has also taken notice. Earlier this month on The Pat McAfee Show, the All-Pro cornerback said Fields has made throws on “Aaron type of level,” fitting passes into tight windows few quarterbacks can. That’s the kind of skill that could quiet the doubts and shift the conversation from his running ability to his all-around quarterback play. For now, Fields and the Jets will keep grinding through camp, knowing that Week 1 against the Packers will be their first real chance to prove this new era is ready to deliver.