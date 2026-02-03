NFL QB With 2 Wins Rejects Pro Bowl Invititation After C. J. Stroud’s Decision

As the league and its fans gear up for the Pro Bowl Games, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has made a clear choice this offseason. Instead of a short showcase, he’s prioritizing long-term preparation.

“One note before the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday: #Jets QB Justin Fields was asked to participate, I’m told. He declined, focusing on his offseason training,” NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted on X.

Interestingly, Justin Fields wasn’t the only quarterback to pass. According to reporter Aaron Wilson, the league had also invited Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud to the Pro Bowl Games, but he declined as well. Like Fields, he opted to concentrate on his offseason program.

Meanwhile, these games will take place on February 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, five days before Super Bowl LX. The event will feature a 7-on-7 flag football game and skills competitions.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.