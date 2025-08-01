NY Jets Paper Over the Cracks With Justin Fields Update After Aaron Glenn Suffers Injury Scare

The Jets are stepping into a pivotal season that needs to look very different from last season’s 5-12 record. The entire team underwent extensive renovation measures this offseason, and now, under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, they wasted no time reshaping the entire roster blueprint. From hiring OC Tanner Engstrand to pulling the plug on Aaron Rodgers, Glenn made the call to roll with “workaholic” Justin Fields, 15 years younger than the ex-starter, and now the face of the Green and White. Fields, though labeled a journeyman for landing on his third team in three years, has adjusted “good” to the New York system. But in a league where stability evaporates overnight, even “good” offers no promises. Reports of a camp injury have surfaced, and though unconfirmed, Fields looks determined not to sit a single snap.

On Thursday, July 31st, during Jets training camp, first-year offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand praised Fields’ early progress. He highlighted the young quarterback’s ability to absorb and process plays quickly. However, that growth has not fully translated to the field as of yet. We can not ignore the recent injury setback. But things seem to be on the right track. Fields admitted the Jets locker room chemistry is strong. “I think everybody on the team is great, they’re awesome,” Fields said. “We definitely have a lot of young guys on the team, so I think that factors into our chemistry.”

Despite the praise, Fields’ performance in team drills remains rocky. He completed just five of 12 passes. He threw one interception on an overthrow to Tyler Johnson, picked off by safety Tony Adams. Cornerback Brandon Stephens nearly grabbed another one. His off-target throws have sparked concern, but analysts say it may be too early for panic. The regular season is still weeks away, and installation periods are often inconsistent. Fans are hopeful that these cracks will be patched by Aug 9, when the team is scheduled to face the Packers in the first preseason game.

Fields did flash signs of promise. He tossed a sharp touchdown pass under pressure to rookie tight end Mason Taylor during a red-zone drill. Engstrand explained why those moments matter. “Everything happens a little faster” in the red zone, he said. “A little bit tighter.” He emphasized that quarterbacks face the most pressure in those situations. Fields also participated in 1-on-1s where he connected with Garrett Wilson for a touchdown over Sauce Gardner. Gardner responded later with a pass deflection on the final rep.

One key area of focus is Fields’ tendency to hold the ball too long. Engstrand said they are coaching him to “play fast with your feet.” That means reading coverages quickly, dropping back with rhythm, and making sharp throws. These mechanics have plagued Fields before. But Engstrand believes the quarterback is trending up. “We’re making some plays, but then we’re not making some plays,” he said. “That’s going to happen in training camp.” Still, seven practices in, the word from camp is clear: Fields is having a “nice camp so far,” considering he had to be carried off the Jets field just a week back for a dislocated toe.

Is Justin Fields Aaron Glenn’s high-stakes swing?

Justin Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets and now must prove his worth. But when he was carted off the field during OTAs due to a dislocated toe, it felt like déjà vu. New team, same uncertainty. After the team’s fifth OTA, Fields still carried belief. “I think I can be great,” he said. “That’s been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. I think the sky’s the limit for this team, for this offense, but we do have a long way to go.”

Head coach Aaron Glenn was quick to downplay concerns. “He was limited, but he was limited the way that we want him to be limited,” Glenn said. “He made some good throws out there. And again, when Justin gets on the field, I mean, we’re going to let him be who he is.” Fields is expected to remain on a light load for the next few days as key pieces of the O-line are being arranged around him. But all signs point to a healthy return by Week 1. Even the QB highlighted after his injury scare, “I just knew something was wrong. So, I just went to the sidelines, got carted, and got the MRI and X-ray. And, luckily, they said I just dislocated it…..So, God was definitely looking out that day, but I’m glad to be back on the field working.“

Fields is now the core of the Jets’ offense, even though the latest PFF quarterback rankings place Fields at a discouraging No. 28. The Jets’ new starter is under a microscope. According to PFF, Fields is grouped with “veterans capable of solid play but could be quickly replaced.” Despite hitting career-best passing numbers (65.8%) in 2024 with the Steelers, consistency still slips through his fingers. His 71 grade proves he can compete, but not dominate. “New York may ride it out with Fields for all of 2025,” PFF stated, “but odds are he’s just keeping the seat warm for a 2026 draft pick.” For the Jets, it could go either way.