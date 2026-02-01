NY Jets’ Toxic Culture Forced Coach to Change Careers as Jamal Adams Airs Franchise’s Dirty Laundry

In February 2025, the New York Jets were labeled the worst team in the league for ownership in the NFL Players Association workplace survey. Players pointed to a culture of fear tied to Woody Johnson. Now, a year later, that conversation has resurfaced with a former coach who lived it firsthand amid Jamal Adams’ frustration.

Soon after, the spotlight shifted to Gang Green when Blake Williams, a defensive assistant from 2019 to 2020, opened up about his experience. According to Williams, the environment inside the building was unbearable.

“People don’t understand how incredibly toxic it was,” he wrote on X.

More importantly, Williams connected the dots to Jamal Adams while explaining his own exit.

“I was there. He wasn’t the only one who wanted out. Coaching was the only thing I ever wanted to do. I literally retired & went into finance & the private business world for 5 years after leaving. Jamal was a multi-All-Pro/Pro-Bowl at the Jets.”

This is a developing story…