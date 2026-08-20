Jets Owner Woody Johnson Makes Stunning Move Into Formula 1 After Acquiring Strategic Stake in Aston Martin

It’s been 26 years since Woody Johnson purchased the New York Jets from the estate of Leon Hess for $635 million. During this time, he has gone on to expand his portfolio into other sports as well. Now he has his eye set on the racing world as well, with reports of the Jets owner’s investment in Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

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“Jets owner Woody Johnson has acquired a strategic stake in Aston Martin Aramco and will join the team’s board as Vice Chairman, per the team announcement. The NFL and F1 worlds collide again,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter captioned an Instagram post.

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The exact financial numbers and the precise percentage size of the stake have not been disclosed. Reports have suggested that the acquisition is described as “strategic”.

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The ownership structure of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team (legally operated by AMR GP Limited) is led by Lawrence Stroll (around 33% stake), who acquired the team in 2018 and remains the Executive Chairman and controlling shareholder.

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Other than that, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has 20% ownership, alongside several other stakeholders, which now includes Woody Johnson.

“The investment further demonstrates the strong appeal and positive momentum of the team at a time of unprecedented growth for Formula 1, particularly in the United States. Johnson’s focus will be to support the team’s commercial growth, especially in the United States, but he will not undertake any day-to-day management duties,” the team’s official statement read.

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For Johnson, entering into a sports venture isn’t new. He is a billionaire and heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune. Apart from being the Principal Owner & Chairman of the New York Jets, Johnson is a shareholder of Crystal Palace F.C. (a South London-based soccer club that competes in the English Premier League).

However, Johnson’s investment in a brand like the Aston Martin Formula One team is entirely based on his strong camaraderie with Lawrence Stroll. The Jets chairman is a former US Ambassador to the United Kingdom (2017–2021), and that is when he understood Stroll’s ambition behind the Formula One team.

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“During my time as U.S. Ambassador to the UK, I have developed a deep appreciation for Aston Martin’s rich history, as well as Lawrence Stroll’s strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am excited to partner with him and contribute to the continued development of the team, with the ambition of building an organisation capable of competing at the very highest level of the sport.

“We also share a commitment to growing the fanbase in the United States and introducing even more fans to the excitement of Formula 1.”

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Stroll, on the other hand, appeared quite excited to welcome Johnson to the board of directors.

“I am extremely happy to welcome Woody to the Aston Martin family. His experience, passion and investment further strengthen our position as we enter the next phase of our competitive journey. His deep appreciation for our brand, combined with his commitment to innovation and commercial opportunity, makes him an ideal partner as we look to the future,” Stroll said in a statement.

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Lawrence Stroll brought Woody Johnson on board specifically to leverage his network and accelerate Aston Martin’s commercial growth and fanbase expansion in the United States, a nation where there has been a surge in interest in F1.

Per reports, average U.S. television viewership per race reached a historic high of 1.3 million viewers in 2025, which represents a significant increase from just 554,000 viewers in 2018. So, Johnson’s extensive portfolio across the NFL and Premier League might unlock cross-sport marketing opportunities and corporate sponsorships for Stroll’s team.