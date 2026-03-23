Legendary New York QB Bashes HC Aaron Glenn’s Jets for Wasting Justin Fields, Gives Verdict on Chiefs Trade

Essentials Inside The Story With Patrick Mahomes sidelined and uncertainty looming, the Chiefs make a bold move

Was it a puzzling stint by the New York Jets?

Under Andy Reid, Justin Fields could perform much better

Last season, Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and this offseason, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew left for the Arizona Cardinals. It left a massive hole in the quarterback room for the Kansas City Chiefs, especially with Mahomes uncertain in Week 1 of the 2026 season. As a result, the Chiefs traded quarterback Justin Fields to the New York Jets as insurance for the upcoming season. However, following the trade, former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms has called out this move by the Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn, especially since the franchise underutilized Fields.

“What are the Jets doing?” said Phil Simms on the Simms Complete podcast, via Spotify. “I thought when they picked him up and signed that contract, I liked it. Because I thought they would have a unique offense. The one that would really fit who he is. And I never saw him in preseason, didn’t see in practice, and not sure as heck did not see him during the season… I want to see unique plays for his ability. He is big, he can really run, and he can break tackles. He is really a borderline running back who’s playing quarterback… He was careful when he played. He was always careful enough not to make turnovers and all that.”

Fields was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick (2027 NFL Draft) to the Jets. The quarterback is guaranteed $10 million in 2026, with the Jets paying him $7 million and the Chiefs paying the rest. Initially, the Chicago Bears drafted him in 2021. Three seasons later, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, and then joined the Jets the following year.

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According to Simms, the Jets wasted Fields by not giving him the game time he needed. He sat out during the preseason and barely had any game time during the regular season. He had nine starts, adding 1,259 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. For the Bears, he has showcased his dual-threat abilities. In three seasons, he had posted over 2,000 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. His 178 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins in 2022 is an NFL record for a quarterback.

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Despite his elite abilities, head coach Aaron Glenn failed to utilize him to his fullest. He was still under contract, but the franchise added veteran quarterback Geno Smith, potentially making him their starter QB. It led to the Jets letting him go and helping the Chiefs in a major way.

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Justin Fields’ addition will help the Chiefs shape up their offense

Bringing in Justin Fields will provide a massive boost to the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense. With the QB room suffering a blow with Minshew’s departure, Phil Simms believes head coach Andy Reid will be making a lot of changes to his roster with the latest move.

“Andy Reid is going to fit the system to the QB, so look for a lot of bells and whistles,” said Phil Simms. “It will look different for sure.”

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Reid is a tactical genius, and he has shown it for the last decade. Under him, the Chiefs have made it to the playoffs for ten consecutive seasons. During that period, they reached five Super Bowls, winning three, ending the 50-year drought. Bringing in Fields is expected to be one such move. It is not only a low-cost move but also ensures that there is a capable backup quarterback to Mahomes.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Championship-Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, Jan 19, 2020 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt left and head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 19.01.2020 17:23:51, 13934949, Clark Hunt, NPStrans, NFL, Andy Reid, AFC Championship Game, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Lamar Hunt Trophy PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 13934949

It could still be a few months until Mahomes‘ return. So, Reid has plenty of time to develop Fields. Unlike last season, coaches could see him playing in the preseason and taking part in training camp. Moreover, the Chiefs have also made some additions and re-signings in their offense as well. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce, running back Kenneth Walker III, and running back Emari Demercado are a few who will be wearing the Chiefs’ jersey in the upcoming season.

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Then there is also wide receiver Rashee Rice, who will return from injury. After their 6-11 season, the franchise is doing everything possible to bounce back. It is still uncertain whether Mahomes will start the initial games. So, there is a high chance Fields will be the starting QB, which will most likely see Reid making a lot of changes to the offense to facilitate a better performance for the 27-year-old. While expectations are pretty high, it remains to be seen whether Reid’s decision pays off.