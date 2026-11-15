Jets Player Hit With NFL Fine for Unsportsmanlike Conduct During Chiefs Game

New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou’s frustration in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs came with a financial repercussion. The Jets were already in the trenches against the Chiefs’ pass rush, and when Membou couldn’t do his job properly, giving an advantage to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 35-12 win, his frustration boiled over.

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The 22-year-old youngster has been fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (removal of the helmet), according to the NFL’s Week 9 accountability report.

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So what really happened? With 7:20 left in the fourth quarter, Jets quarterback Geno Smith screamed and started the play with a shotgun snap from center. It was a third-and-10 play from the Jets’ 20-yard line.

Going for Smith was Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was too fast for Membou and beat him before getting to Smith for a 6-yard sack. What felt more painful for the Jets was that the drive had already started with two incompletions.

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In frustration, Membou took off his helmet and slammed it on the ground. For the unsportsmanlike conduct, officials handed the Jets a 7-yard penalty enforced at their 14-yard line.

The drive ended with a punt for the Jets. Moreover, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the very next offensive drive, making the score 35-12, which was the end result.

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Membou would need to be careful with his emotions going forward. For a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, the NFL fines a player $20,897. Of course, a player can protest a ruling. The case is then assigned to one of the three appeal officers, Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, or James Thrash, to look into the case, with all three being paid by the NFL and the NFLPA.

“The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety, and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game,” the NFL states.

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Post-game, Membou sounded irate. “I don’t like losing,” he told reporters when asked about his actions. “I’m irritated we lost.”

Membou was surely irritated, saying the last words with his jaw clenched. But he wasn’t the only one feeling that way, as quarterback Smith, also involved in the play, felt the same.

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“Just frustrated with not getting it done,” Smith said (via ESPN). “I’m always the type of guy that’s going to look inward. So (I was) really just looking at myself and figuring out how can I be better for the guys and better for the team.”

Amid the fine, Membou will surely be on the practice ground reevaluating his actions, as he thought the incident was a lesson for him to learn. But the story involving Membou and the Chiefs goes way deeper than this incident.

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Armand Membou had an eccentric link with the Chiefs coming into the game

There was high anticipation for the Jets’ visit to Arrowhead Stadium, especially because of Armand Membou’s past connection.

Having grown up a Chiefs fan, Membou worked in the stadium in Kansas City, parking cars for people during concerts and several other events. His high school was just 15 miles from the stadium, and Membou said that it was “wild” to think about the whole scenario.

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“It’ll be weird,” Membou said before the game about facing the players he idolized growing up. “It was cool as a kid, but like now, I’m in the league, and it’s my job. I feel like for me going into this game, it’s straight business.”

Now, the second-year offensive tackle has experienced what it looks like to play at Arrowhead Stadium, and he, along with some other players, was visibly frustrated by the loss. Still, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had nothing but motivation to give to his players.

“I’m all for guys being frustrated when things are not going the right way, but also I’m an advocate of, man, let’s make sure we channel that frustration directly to our opponent,” Glenn said. “And even the things that we’ve learned, good or bad, that we channel that directly to our opponent, and those are some of the conversations that we had going into this week. Everything that we’ve learned — again, good or bad — we want to make sure that we channel that right to the Bills.”

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While the Chiefs improved to 6-2, the Jets worsened to 2-7. With four consecutive losses, in Week 10, the Jets will face the Buffalo Bills, a team with a 7-1 record.