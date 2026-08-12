Jets Provide Official Medical Update on Qwan’tez Stiggers After Cornerback Passes Out In Camp

The New York Jets hosted the first of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. However, during the session, a medical emergency occurred as cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers passed out between drills on the sideline.

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The 24-year-old was then taken to a hospital by ambulance for further evaluation. Now, the team has shared an update on his condition.

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“Qwan’tez Stiggers has been released from the hospital and is home recovering,” the team wrote in a post on X.

After the collapse, head coach Aaron Glenn said the cornerback was conscious and talking while medical staff attended to him on the field for 10 minutes. He received an IV before being placed on a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance.

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Glenn also said he did not see the moment Stiggers passed out.

“He came to the sideline, and he just passed out,” Glenn said. “For the most part, he was good.”

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However, the team did not reveal the exact reason for his condition. Glenn praised the medical staff for their quick response on the sideline.

“From what I know, all right, he came to the sideline after a play, and he actually fell out,” Glenn said of the CB. “The good thing is he was conscious, all right, and our guys did a hell of a job, just like most medical staffs around this league do in situations like that, and they took the necessary steps just to make sure that we do everything we can to be on board when it comes to those situations. So he was able to talk, and I want to make sure that, you know, I go and see him after this just to make sure I’m good with everything, but for the most part, he was good.”

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Meanwhile, Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips explained how “scary” it was to see Stiggers going down like that.

“It was really scary,” Phillips said. “It puts a lot of things in perspective. I’m really happy to hear most of the news has been positive, but the knee-jerk [reaction] is you’re sitting there thinking, ‘What the f—?’

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But before the 24-year-old went down, he was involved in a heated scuffle with Buccaneers tackle Luke Goedeke. During an 11-on-11 period, Jets edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare sparked the fight with what Goedeke described as a “cheap shot.” In the altercation, the Bucs tackle ripped off Stiggers’ helmet and threw it to the ground.

Stiggers enters his third season with the Jets after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over two years, he has played in 29 games with five starts, recording 35 tackles and one tackle for loss. He has mostly been used as a gunner on the punt coverage team.

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No timeline has been given for Stiggers’ return to practice. For now, the focus remains on his recovery at home.