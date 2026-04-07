Jets Reported Interest in Texas Tech Defensive Standout May Ruin Cowboys & Chiefs’ Draft Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Glenn is in need of a young edge rusher to pair with Will McDonald

Jerry Jones has explored the possibility of trading up on draft day

Chiefs can use their No. 9 overall pick to draft an explosive edge rusher

The New York Jets hold the key to the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 2 pick, but the decision Aaron Glenn is facing is less of a choice and more of a high-stakes gamble. This offseason, two names have consistently surfaced in the Jets’ draft discussions: Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Now, with the draft around the corner, two prominent NFL insiders suggest that the Jets might already be leaning toward one of these prospects at No.2 pick.

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“Full disclosure before we launched here today, we’re kind of hearing the same thing that as we’re coming down the homestretch here, this feels more like Bailey burden the handpick versus the upside pick in Reese,” Daniel Jeremiah said during an ESPN segment this week.

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Peter Schrager immediately added to Jeremiah’s report: “We don’t know what these guys are gonna become, but you see it on the tape, and there’s substantial, empirical evidence that David Bailey might be the more pro-ready now.”

Most analysts expect the Jets to target a defensive star in the draft, since selecting a top quarterback prospect does not appear to be an option this year. After trading Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Glenn is searching for a young edge rusher to pair with Will McDonald. That need became even more apparent when NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bailey visited the Jets last week.

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However, the Jets are not the only team interested in the Texas Tech standout. Before meeting with the Jets, David Bailey also visited the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys.

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This year, while the Chiefs have the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, they could use it to draft another explosive edge rusher to join defensive end George Karlaftis. David Bailey’s speed off the edge might help the Chiefs boost their pass rush. By drafting Bailey, the Chiefs could also future-proof their defensive line if veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones decides to retire in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys hold the No. 12 overall pick, but team owner Jerry Jones has explored the possibility of trading up on draft day to secure a big defensive playmaker. After Dallas traded All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, their defense finished the 2025 regular season ranked 30th in the league.

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The Cowboys attempted to add depth this offseason by signing defensive tackle Rashan Gary and pairing him with defensive ends Donovan Ezeiruaku and Sam Williams. But do any of those players truly offer the same long-term upside as David Bailey?

Now, if the Jets are leaning towards drafting Bailey at No. 2, both the Cowboys and the Chiefs will have to shift their draft plans. They can also consider other prospects with upside, like Arvell Reese, if the Jets don’t pick him.

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Is David Bailey the better option at No. 2?

Bailey’s career took off after transferring from Stanford to Texas Tech for the 2025 season. While he was a solid part-time starter for the Cardinals, amassing 14.5 sacks over three seasons with 111 tackles, 22.5 TFL, and 11 QB hits, his production exploded with the Red Raiders. In just one year, he tied for the FBS lead with 14.5 sacks and racked up 23 QB hits, proving he could dominate against top competition.

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That production and an impressive performance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine have pushed Bailey toward the top of a strong edge-rusher class. At the Combine, Bailey ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash and posted a 10-foot-9 broad jump.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas Tech at Arizona State Oct 18, 2025 Tempe, Arizona, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Tempe Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251018_mjr_su5_028

“David Bailey is polished,” Daniel Jeremiah concluded during the ESPN segment. “He just has a game plan as an edge rusher, and he’s been doing it forever.”

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Arvell Reese, however, presents a very different profile than Bailey. The Ohio State linebacker has played only two seasons of college football, with 112 tackles, 13.5 TFL, and 7 sacks. While his production and experience may not match Bailey’s, Reese’s athletic traits appeal to the NFL scouts. At 6’4 and 241 pounds, Reese ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 Combine.

Interestingly, in his final season at Ohio State, Reese also logged 356 snaps as an outside linebacker and another 238 as an inside linebacker. That kind of flexibility could make Reese a valuable chess piece in Aaron Glenn’s 3-4 defensive scheme.

Meanwhile, David Bailey may be more of a one-position player, and scouts have also raised questions about his run defense. Still, if Aaron Glenn believes that Bailey is the more polished and NFL-ready prospect, the Jets might settle the decision at No. 2 long before draft night.