Jets Reportedly Plan Move for Retired 34-YO QB After Aaron Glenn Gives Up on Justin Fields

The potential plan is about grooming a future QB

Trade complications are looming and Fields' role is in doubt

The high-risk, high-reward experiment with Justin Fields turned out to be a wrong move last season, prompting the New York Jets‘ urgency to sign a new starting quarterback to steer the offense in 2026. The situation has become important enough that the team is open to bringing back a retired, seasoned quarterback, per Jet Nation‘s Chris Nimbley.

“They see him as an ideal bridge to help them compete this year, who can also mentor a rookie next year,” noted Chris. “That way, they don’t have to rush the rookie to play right away. They think cost to acquire & actual $ would be relatively cheap.”

The retired quarterback Chris is talking about is the 34-year-old Derek Carr, who last suited up for an NFL team in 2024. He had a decade-long career in the league, representing the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints. Despite his success on the gridiron, a degenerative rotator cuff injury compelled him to retire from the sport.

In early February, the quarterback expressed his eagerness to come out of retirement and play again on his Home Grown Podcast. Although he initially retired due to a shoulder injury, it has reportedly fully healed after extensive rest and rehab. However, he also emphasized that he would only return for a franchise with proven Super Bowl potential, a title he has yet to win in his career.

The Saints still own Carr’s rights, after the Black and Gold team signed him in 2023 for four years in a $150 million contract. So, if the Jets are genuinely interested in bringing him into their roster, the move must come through an official trade with the Saints.

Throughout his eleven-season NFL career, Carr was a starter, playing a total of 169 games and starting all of them. Therefore, he would bring a wealth of experience to the struggling AFC East franchise, and he could play a pivotal role in the growth of a rookie or young quarterback. But his arrival could raise major doubts over Justin Fields’ future with the franchise.

Aaron Glenn’s faith in Justin Fields fades after a difficult 2025 campaign

Justin was a first-round (11th overall) pick from the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Because of his remarkable college football resume, he was viewed as a future standout, yet he failed to excel as a starter after spending five seasons in the league.

Following his time with the Bears, he spent a year at the Pittsburgh Steelers before arriving at the New York Jets last season. The head coach, Aaron Glenn, exhibited confidence in the 26-year-old, giving him the starter role, but he failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

The Jets had a dismal start to the season with Justin as QB1, recording a 2-7 record. In his 9 starts, he registered only 1259 passing yards at 62.7%. Although he had just one interception, he gave up a worrying 27 sacks throughout the campaign.

With Justin as the starter, the team had a 0-6 losing streak at the beginning of the season. His struggles led Glenn to bench him in favor of backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor in midseason. It goes without saying that the 26-year-old’s future at the Jets remains in serious doubt, with the head coach reportedly evaluating other possible options for the 2026 campaign, including a retired Derek Carr.