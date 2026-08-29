Jets Rookie Rushed to Hospital After Taking Brutal Hit Against Giants

New York Jets undrafted rookie Chip Trayanum experienced a terrifying end to his spectacular preseason finale at MetLife Stadium. A promising individual performance instantly transformed into a massive medical emergency during the final seconds of the first half against the New York Giants. The medical staff immediately deployed emergency protocols after a brutal defensive collision.

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The devastating incident occurred when rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik handed the ball to Trayanum rather than taking a traditional knee to exhaust the clock. Giants outside linebacker Trace Ford instantly walloped the unsuspecting running back with a violent tackle that left him completely motionless on the turf. The New York front office subsequently provided an urgent medical update regarding his physical status.

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The medical team carted Trayanum off the field strapped to a rigid backboard with a stabilizing neck brace.

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“Chip Trayanum (neck) has been ruled out & is on the way to the hospital,” the New York Jets reported on X. “He is awake, alert, and has movement of his extremities.”

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The incident happened during the last 10 seconds of the first half, when the Jets opted to run a play instead of rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik taking a knee, and Klubnik then handed it off to Trayanum. But eyeing him was the Giants’ outside linebacker, Trace Ford, who immediately tackled him.

Numerous Jets players and coaches immediately dropped to their knees in prayer as medical personnel conducted their rapid on-field evaluation. Head coach Aaron Glenn briefly addressed the harrowing situation following the 23-6 exhibition defeat.

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Glenn offered an optimistic assessment regarding the rookie’s condition, stating that “he’ll be just fine.” The terrifying collision abruptly halted what had been a dominant offensive showcase for the young back.

Trayanum single-handedly anchored the Jets’ offense by recording 12 carries for 38 yards and catching two passes for an additional 25 yards. He completely dominated the opening drive, handling the ball on nine out of ten plays before plunging into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run. He also secured Klubnik’s longest throw of the night, securing a 22-yard gain by snagging the ball by his fingertips along the right sideline.

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This spectacular statistical output directly impacts his immediate professional future.

The Jets rookie Chip Trayanum took his last chance to lock a roster spot

The 24-year-old running back utilized the preseason finale to aggressively audition for a spot on the 53-man roster or the developmental practice squad. He participated in all three exhibition contests but struggled to generate consistent momentum during the initial two matchups, recording just 24 yards on nine attempts. The front office currently faces a complex positional evaluation regarding the crowded offensive backfield.

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Trayanum is competing against Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu, and Dominic Richardson for the third running back position behind established starters Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. He capitalized on a massive opportunity for extended snaps as Hall managed a groin issue and Davis navigated a lingering knee injury. The undrafted rookie brought an extensive, highly diverse collegiate resume to the professional training camp.

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The bruising runner gained massive collegiate experience during stints with the Arizona State Sun Devils (2020-21), Ohio State Buckeyes (2022-23), Kentucky Wildcats (2024), and Toledo Rockets (2025). He earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors after leading Toledo with 1,015 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 182 carries. His former high school football coach actively praised the exact psychological resilience required to navigate his current NFL journey.

Tim Tyrrell, coach of the Archbishop Hoban High School football team, offered profound praise for his former player.

“He is one of the hardest-working athletes I have ever coached,” Tyrrell said. “He is a very mentally tough individual.”

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The Jets have not yet issued an official roster designation for the injured rookie as he actively recovers from the brutal collision. The franchise faces a strict Sunday 6 pm ET deadline to finalize their official 53-man roster and practice squad. The front office will officially shift their focus toward the regular season as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on September 13, 2026.