Sauce Gardner Confirms True Feelings Over Locker Room Snub After Jets Star Shared Injury Update

With Pro Bowl nods and a shiny new four-year contract, Sauce Gardner has built an impressive resume. Yet, there is still one thing he deeply desires in New York. It’s the title of the Jets’ team captain. This season, Jamien Sherwood and Quinnen Williams were named the defensive captains. While Gardner was left out, what bothered him more was the way offensive captains were chosen.

It’s understandable why. Via the players’ votes, the Jets chose their three offensive captains. Quarterback Justin Fields was elected on offense. Additionally, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Garrett Wilson also bagged the captain roles, as they tied in the voting. Seeing that, Sauce Gardner had hoped the defense would be given a similar approach, as he said it bothered him. “I did feel a way. I was like, ‘Yo there’s three on offense. We may as well just do three on defense.’ That’s not going to affect how I approach the game or how much of a factor I play when it comes to the team, how much of a leader I am when it comes to the team, when it comes to the defense. I’m not really tripping about that,” he responded to this year’s voting. Despite that, the decision hasn’t discouraged the Jets’ cornerback.

Gardner still hopes to earn the captaincy one day. “That is something I want at some point in my career,” he added while admitting that it’s not common for the CBs to be named the captain. After all, this is his fourth year with the franchise, and the Jets, at least, showed their faith in him by offering the CB a $120.4 million extension. That deal speaks volumes about the team’s hope that Gardner can team up with other Jets’ players and help lead the team out of its 14-year playoff drought as they open the season against the Steelers on Sunday, September 7.

Now, as we know, that game will also be a reunion of sorts at MetLife Stadium, where Gardner will face former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Gardner, who shared a close bond with Rodgers during their time together, even gifting the veteran with a custom New York Jets-themed pendant and chain with his jersey number 8 written on it, admitted the situation is unique but was quick to downplay the hype. Gardner isn’t overly concerned with the matchup, even saying the team is treating it like any other game.

“I mean, yeah, the storyline’s crazy. I mean, that’s why the NFL set us up for Week 1, just for that. But, yeah, it’s cool. Cool to kind of see that. And it’s gonna be fun going up against these guys on Sunday,” he stated. Still, the buzz is hard to ignore, as Rodgers’ exit followed a rocky two-year stint in New York. Everything didn’t go well with the QB and the Jets’ team. Nevertheless, now Gardner is focused on the new season, after he was sidelined by a calf injury in recent practices. So, getting back to the Jets, the energy remains unchanged for the 25-year-old as he prepares to line up against the Steelers’ quarterback.

Sauce Gardner has an interesting update

What could be better news than having players on both sides healthy and performing at full potential? Gardner brings that. In the last few weeks, he had been dealing with a calf injury. “Sauce wasn’t out there today. He had some calf soreness. We’ll continue to evaluate him and see exactly where he’s at,” coach Aaron Glenn said earlier. Now, if you know, calf injuries are tricky. It is because soft tissue injuries are unpredictable. And if not managed properly, they can lead to bigger problems like an Achilles injury. For the Jets, losing Gardner would be a major blow to their new-look defense. But for now, that isn’t the case.

The cornerback returned to the field Tuesday, practicing with the team. He even told the reporters in a press conference: “My Calf is Good, I Am Ready to Play on Sunday.” Even Glenn confirmed too, that Gardner is expected to be available. Besides the CB, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor also practiced on the same day after undergoing knee surgery and ankle issues during training camp.

Last week, Glenn said he expects Taylor to be ready for the opener. Left guard John Simpson joined them as well, working his way back from a back issue. The Jets’ first official injury report won’t come until Wednesday, but the return of these three players is surely an encouraging sign.