Sauce Gardner Forced to Remove 6-Figure Worth Luxury Item at Training Camp After Jets Star’s Warning

Sauce Gardner’s rise was the kind of bet Joe Douglas got right. While much of the former GM’s tenure now reads like a cautionary tale, landing Gardner—now the NFL’s highest-paid corner—gave the Jets a foundational piece to build around. And under new HC Aaron Glenn, Sauce isn’t just surviving—he’s thriving. The training camp has become his playground. Sauce is now operating with a new level of freedom and focus. “I’m having so much fun this year as I’ve had in a minute,” he said. It shows, in the way he moves, leads, and even flexes on and off the field. But this time, his flexing might have gone otherwise.

Picture this: Sauce Gardner, mid-practice at Jets camp, flexing a fresh Richard Mille watch—until Quinnen Williams, the Jets’ gravitational force and locker room vet, casually warns, “You could crack the glass.” Without missing a beat, Sauce slides it off. “I just got it yesterday,” he told Up & Adams host Kay Adams during her TikTok LIVE stream on July 30, 2025, straight from the sidelines.

Additionally, these watches do not go unnoticed. Richard Mille timepieces are already a status staple among elite athletes, and Sauce didn’t miss. The cost of these high-end timepieces ranges from $100K to over $2M.

Just days after finalizing his four-year, $120.4 million extension with the Jets, Gardner reportedly purchased two matching Richard Mille watches. One was a black-and-silver stunner for himself; the other, a pink-toned version gifted to rapper Ice Spice.

The move also added fuel to long-simmering relationship rumors. Though Gardner and Ice Spice haven’t made anything official, the dual purchase was kind of the loudest soft-launch of 2025. Within hours, Sauce’s “wrist game” became a trending topic, which he brought to the fields with him.

And no, Gardner didn’t tap into his record-breaking Jets deal to cop it. “I haven’t even been paid yet,” he said with a laugh. “This is all from marketing money.” The Jets contract? “That’s in bonds and stocks.” Gardner’s deal isn’t just record-breaking, it’s forward-thinking.

Behind the scenes, cap analysts and financial planners are calling Gardner’s contract a “market setter”. One that balances massive guaranteed payouts ($85.6 million locked in) with team flexibility and player security. Sauce will have made $30.1 million per year.

Anyway, the “bonds and stocks” line might’ve been a metaphor, but it tracks. Sauce knows how to play with his finances. And when one pairs that kind of fiscal IQ with a six-figure Richard Mille on your wrist, they are ready to dominate the fields.

But Quinnen Williams, the Jets’ longest-tenured defensive star, once again stepped into his leadership role, mentoring Gardner. “It’s about bringing people along,” he said of setting the standard. That leadership showed at camp when he warned Sauce not to risk wearing the watch during practice, while Sauce thrives in Aaron Glenn’s aggressive system.

Sauce Gardner thrives under Aaron Glenn

Under Aaron Glenn’s new system, Sauce Gardner has stepped into a more aggressive, freedom-driven role—shadowing WR1s, dominating red zone reps, and leading the DBs through physically intense, situationally focused practices. “He has confidence in me,” Sauce said, referencing Glenn’s man-heavy scheme. His ability to elevate during padded practices, including stops on Garrett Wilson and daily matchups with Josh Reynolds, reflects a tone-setting corner.

During a discussion with Kay Adams, Sauce lit up talking about Aaron Glenn: “Don’t get bored with the repetitive,” he repeated, one of AG’s go-to mantras that are already reshaping the Jets’ defensive DNA. “It’s the same thing every day—meetings, practice—but we treat each day like it’s our last.” The vibe, he told Up & Adams, is different. “This is the most fun I’ve had at camp in years,” he grinned.

Glenn is giving him more man coverage, more trust. “I watched Aaron Glenn highlights even before he got here,” he admitted, soaking in the former Pro Bowl DB’s fearless energy. And with Quinnen anchoring the defense and Justin Fields embracing leadership on offense, Jets camp is giving the best promises heading into the new season.