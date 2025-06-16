Jets Star Credits Major Career Decision to Aaron Glenn After Sending Strong Message on HC

Jamien Sherwood absolutely exploded onto the scene in 2024, and it was about time. The New York Jets linebacker had been waiting in the wings for three long seasons, collecting dust on the bench with just seven starts to his name. But when his number finally got called last year, the dude didn’t just step up — he completely took over. Sherwood went from afterthought to anchor, starting all 16 games and putting together the kind of numbers that make defensive coordinators drool. His breakout performance included a league-leading 98 solo tackles, plus 158 total stops, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and three pass breakups. Now he’s ready to talk about his massive career leap and what his coaches mean to him.

The Jets dropped a video on their X account this Sunday that had Jamien Sherwood opening up about his biggest career decision yet. The linebacker didn’t hold back when explaining why he chose to stick around in New York, giving major props to head coach Aaron Glenn in the process. “But I’m glad I made the decision to come back here and play under him because he’s not only going to make us better players, he’s going to make us better men,” Sherwood said with genuine conviction.

But that wasn’t the only love Sherwood had to spread around. The dude was practically gushing about Glenn’s impact on the team, showing just how much the new coach has already won over his players. “I’m able to understand things quickly. Other guys might not. Everybody learns differently. But where I feel like one of my superpowers and one of my strong suits is helping others,” Sherwood explained, highlighting his leadership mentality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherwood’s rise has been one of the Jets’ best success stories lately. While Quincy Williams broke out and earned All-Pro honors next to veteran C.J. Mosley, Sherwood stepped up huge when Mosley got hurt in 2024. The guy transformed from a bench player into one of the most crucial pieces of New York’s defense almost overnight. All that coaching turnover after Robert Saleh got the axe could have derailed Sherwood’s development completely. When Jeff Ulbrich eventually followed Saleh out the door, linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg became collateral damage in the coaching shuffle. That kind of instability usually spells trouble for young players trying to find their footing.

AD

Enter Aaron Curry, Glenn’s handpicked replacement for Rutenberg. The early reviews are absolutely glowing, with Sherwood singing his praises during a June 12th interview. “In our linebacker meetings room, he [Curry] has been super interactive with us, he listens to us. He helps us relate our new defense to our last defense so it’s easier for us,” Sherwood said, clearly impressed with his new position coach. Curry brings some serious pedigree to the table, having learned under Pete Carroll in Seattle and more recently working with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. That’s the kind of coaching tree that builds championship cultures, and Glenn clearly recognizes the value of having that experience in his meeting rooms.

The Jets backed up all their praise with cold hard cash, locking Sherwood down with a three-year, $45 million deal after his breakout season. That’s serious money for a guy who was barely getting snaps just a year ago, but New York clearly sees him as a cornerstone piece moving forward. By keeping Sherwood in the building, the Jets are betting on continuity and building trust between the new regime and their roster. The message is crystal clear— play well, get rewarded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sherwood says Jets D-Line ready to dominate

While plenty of Jets fans are sweating bullets about the defensive line heading into 2025, Jamien Sherwood isn’t losing any sleep over it. The linebacker made it crystal clear during mandatory minicamp that he’s pumped about what he’s seeing from the guys up front. Sherwood didn’t hold back when singing the defensive line’s praises, practically bouncing with excitement when talking about their potential. “I see a bunch of guys who are hungry, I feel like they are going to get after it this year, I’m super excited,” said Sherwood. “They have a good coach in E-Dub [Eric Washington], they are led by Quinnen Williams, a guy that’s been established in this league. We have another kid from Auburn, BC [Byron Cowart], that’s exciting.”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 19, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) recovers a fumble against New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn product kept rolling with his glowing review of the unit’s depth and development. “And, we got a lot of young guys,” the Auburn product continued. “Will McDonald is growing into his own, Jermaine [Johnson] is coming back, Micheal Clemons looked good, LT [Leonard Taylor III] is growing, so for me the sky is the limit for them, and I am excited for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eric Washington brings serious credentials to the coaching mix. The 55-year-old has been grinding in the trenches for decades, working his way up from assistant roles to leading defensive lines across the NFL. The biggest question mark remains who steps up alongside Quinnen Williams on the interior. Byron Cowart has emerged as the early frontrunner, while Leonard Taylor III showed flashes as an undrafted rookie last season. But Jamien’s partnership with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks goes back six seasons in Carolina, creating built-in chemistry that should pay dividends.