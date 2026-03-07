Jets Star Garrett Wilson Floats Radical Madden Fix That Could Change Sports Gaming Forever

Essentials Inside The Story Garrett Wilson suggests a new release cycle to fix Madden development issues

Annual Madden schedule questioned as gameplay complaints grow among fans

EA’s exclusive NFL license previously pushed rival NFL 2K series out

While most NFL players grind tape, Jets star Garrett Wilson is also thinking about game development cycles. Amid the wave of criticism that the Madden series has received, the New York Jets‘ wide receiver has put forward a bold solution that could create a gaming revolution.

“What y’all think ab 2 year cycle for games like Madden, mlb, and FIFA?” said Wilson on X. ” Personally, I think it would change everything for the better.”

Madden NFL is developed by EA Sports, which also makes FIFA (now EAFC) games. It is named in honor of the former Hall of Fame NFL coach John Madden. The game launches a new edition every year, a trend that has continued since 1990. It’s generally released in the month of August.

However, the rush to get the game released within a year has taken its toll. While minor complaints existed before, they intensified following 2020, with the fans complaining about repetitive gameplay, glitches, and a lack of realism.

After EA secured an exclusive NFL license, the competing NFL 2K series disappeared from the football market. The lack of strong competition in the market has made fans believe that the gaming company has been slow to evolve over time. This is where the WR’s suggestion could be a practical fix.

The two-year gap before the next game launch gives developers additional time and attention for a major update. As per many, the present Madden NFL update seems more like a roster adjustment for the new season, with very little change to gameplay mechanics. Nevertheless, as it does every year, Madden 2027 is lined up for a release in the upcoming August.

EA is preparing for the Madden NFL 27 launch this year

Madden NFL 26 was released on August 14, 2025, and the Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was the cover athlete. The fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the next edition, which is set to take place in August, although the final date hasn’t been announced.

EA hasn’t officially announced the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27, but it would make sense for a star player from the Seattle Seahawks to receive the honor, considering the franchise won Super Bowl LX.

Someone like Jaxon Smith-Njigba who has become a Pro Bowler, won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and was the NFL receiving yards leader, could be an excellent match.

Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson himself is to feature in 2027. Picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets star has already played four seasons with the franchise. In the last edition of the game, the 25-year-old had an 86 overall rating, with key attributes including a 93 for both speed and acceleration.