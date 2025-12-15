brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Aaron Glenn Contradicts His Own Decision by Firing Jets Coach After Blowout Loss Against Jaguars

ByDebayan Biswas

Dec 15, 2025 | 4:18 PM WEST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Aaron Glenn Contradicts His Own Decision by Firing Jets Coach After Blowout Loss Against Jaguars

ByDebayan Biswas

Dec 15, 2025 | 4:18 PM WEST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Less than 24 hours after publicly backing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn’s actions told a different story. Following the Jets’ 48–20 blowout loss to the Jaguars, Glenn fired Wilks, despite saying the day before that a change was not coming.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aaron Glenn has fired DC Steve Wilks #Jets,” Jets insider Dennis Waszak Jr. reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I brought Wilks in for a reason,” Glenn had said before.

Glenn had gone on to stress continuity, saying he wanted Wilks to run his system and that the final three games were about evaluating “the character of the men on this team,” not schemes. Glenn also said he was evaluating everyone, “starting with myself, coaches, and the players.”

It would seem like the evaluation didn’t take long. The Jets sit at 3-11 with three games remaining, and the defense collapsed against Jacksonville. Glenn’s sudden pivot sends a clear message. Accountability came faster than his words suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story… Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved