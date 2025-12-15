Aaron Glenn Contradicts His Own Decision by Firing Jets Coach After Blowout Loss Against Jaguars

Less than 24 hours after publicly backing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn’s actions told a different story. Following the Jets’ 48–20 blowout loss to the Jaguars, Glenn fired Wilks, despite saying the day before that a change was not coming.

“Aaron Glenn has fired DC Steve Wilks #Jets,” Jets insider Dennis Waszak Jr. reported on X.

“I brought Wilks in for a reason,” Glenn had said before.

Glenn had gone on to stress continuity, saying he wanted Wilks to run his system and that the final three games were about evaluating “the character of the men on this team,” not schemes. Glenn also said he was evaluating everyone, “starting with myself, coaches, and the players.”

It would seem like the evaluation didn’t take long. The Jets sit at 3-11 with three games remaining, and the defense collapsed against Jacksonville. Glenn’s sudden pivot sends a clear message. Accountability came faster than his words suggested.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned.