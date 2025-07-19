Struggling NFL Team Announces Signing Joy Taylor’s Nephew Right After Her Firing From FOX

For Joy Taylor, this week started in a media storm and ended in a rookie celebration. One moment, she was co-hosting Speak with Keyshawn Johnson. Next, she was out – alongside a wave of FOX Sports layoffs that wiped out multiple shows, including The Facility and Breakfast Ball. Then came the lawsuit. Her name was mentioned alongside executives and former colleagues. It was brutal. Tabloid-fuel.

But just as the headlines started circling, a different kind of announcement showed up online – this one, in all caps. The Jets announced on X: “Mason Taylor is officially, 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 a Jet! ✈️” Yep. Joy’s nephew. Jason Taylor’s son. And apparently, the Jets’ shiny new weapon at tight end.

Gang Green just handed the 21-year-old LSU product a 4-year, $10.5M deal – $9.6M of it guaranteed. Not bad for a guy who didn’t even test at the Combine. But then again, Mason didn’t need to. He already racked up 129 catches and 1,308 yards at LSU, including a school-record 55 grabs last season. And when your dad’s a Hall of Famer and your aunt’s one of the most recognizable media voices in sports? Pressure’s not new.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But Mason’s not coasting on the family name. Head coach Aaron Glenn has been hyping his blocking. Not the highlight stuff, the trench work. “Him understanding exactly what he’s supposed to do and the position, the body language, the leverage, all those things, man, I really love that when it comes to the run game,” Glenn said.

The Jets took him 42nd overall to be that reliable, do-it-all tight end. The guy who catches third-down passes, seals run blocks, and lives on the field. “Be that guy that’s reliable in the pass game, but also in the run game,” Mason said. “Being that complete, every-down tight end that I pride myself on is something I really look forward to showing Jets fans.”

Joy, newly jobless but very much beaming, posted a selfie Thursday night with Mason and his girlfriend. The caption didn’t say much. It didn’t need to. She just watched her nephew become the next big thing in the city where their whole family once ran through Central Park as kids. Now Mason’s running routes for real. Talk about timing.