“They Don’t Want to Deal With It”: Jets’ Stance on Brendan Sorsby Clarified by Insider After Aaron Glenn’s Cryptic Answer

Former Indiana Hoosiers QB Brendan Sorsby, who was granted a temporary injunction by Texas judge Ken Curry to play for Texas Tech this fall, withdrew his injunction against the NCAA to apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft. According to Sorsby’s agent, approximately 26 NFL teams have already contacted to inquire about the 22-year-old QB. Meanwhile, one team is already backing out.

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“One person close to the situation doubted the Jets’ interest, suggesting ‘they don’t want to deal with it,'” noted ESPN’s Rich Cimini, while reporting about the New York Jets‘ lack of interest in the quarterback.

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When Brendan Sorsby confirmed his NFL Supplemental Draft eligibility, many saw him as a good fit for the Jets since they don’t have a long-term answer for the position. Selecting a player through the NFL Supplemental Draft means giving up on a draft pick. The Jets have three first-round picks for the 2027 season. According to reports, the Jets could easily give up on one of their picks to secure a new name behind QB Geno Smith.

While Cimini didn’t go into the specifics behind the Jets’ stance on Sorsby, it’s easy to assume that the Jets don’t want a quarterback who was already involved in a major controversy even before he enters the league. The former Hoosiers QB admitted to placing bets of over $90,000, including 40 reportedly placed on his own team.

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When asked if there was any potential interest in Sorsby, the New York Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn, deflected,

“I’m focused on the guys that we have here now,” said Glenn. “That’s something that I’m sure me and Moug — listen, I’ve got the quarterbacks here that we’re focused on right now.”

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Geno Smith, Bailey Zappe, Brady Cook, and fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik. The New York Jets are currently rotating between one bridge QB and three unproven names, respectively.

The Jets acquired bridge quarterback Geno Smith as part of a trade deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Smith and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

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Imago October 23, 2016: New York Jets Quarterback Geno Smith (7) fades back to pass during the first half of a regular season NFL American Football Herren USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 23 Ravens at Jets PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon161023025

October 23 2016 New York Jets Quarterback Geno Smith 7 fades Back to Passport during The First Half of A Regular Season NFL American Football men USA Game between The Baltimore Ravens and The New York Jets AT MetLife Stage in East Rutherford NJ Photo by David Cock Icon Sports Wire NFL OCT 23 Ravens AT Jets PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

“Complete full circle moment back to where it all began,” Smith told NFL Network after he signed with the Jets. “I’m excited to connect with my new teammates and coaches and everyone in the building as well as build a new relationship with the fan base and community.”

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Meanwhile, the Jets also added depth behind Smith by signing Bailey Zappe to a one-year contract. Behind Smith and Zappe, the Jets also have Brady Cook, who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and later signed with the Jets on a two-year contract. During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets also drafted Cade Klubnik out of Clemson Tigers during the fourth round.

Besides the Jets, many also believe that Brendan Sorsby could find his home with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Draft expert Todd McShay, Sorsby’s availability presents a unique opportunity for the six-time Super Bowl champion team.

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“Pittsburgh has tried so long to find their guy at quarterback,” said Todd on The McShay Show. “You can’t wait until the second round because you got the Jets, you got the Cardinals, you got the Browns. They’re all picking before you. I know the reasons why they wouldn’t. I can’t rule out Pittsburgh. This is a unique opportunity for the Steelers.”

One of the reasons connecting Sorsby to the Pittsburgh Steelers is 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers’ unavailability after the 2026 season. Sorsby has played four seasons in his collegiate career for the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats. In 35 career games, the QB completed 594 passes, throwing 7,208 yards and recording 60 touchdowns.

Considering Brendan’s stats, the QB can be a valuable signal-caller for Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Steelers insider Mike DeFabo believes that the team isn’t overlooking the possibility of selecting the 22-year-old prospect.

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“It sounds like right now, the Steelers are currently doing their homework,” DeFabo said on The Yinziders podcast. “It sounds like [the gambling issue] at this point would not be a disqualifier for the Steelers.”

However, the final decision on who might actually bid for Sorsby remains to be seen. The NFL has not seen a player selected in a supplemental draft since 2019, nor a quarterback since Terrelle Pryor in 2011. So, it will be interesting to see what Sorsby’s future holds.