Things Go Bad to Worse for Justin Fields as Aaron Glenn Stays Non-Committal on Starters Before Packers Duel

At this point, Justin Fields might as well be out there yelling Christopher Moltisanti’s “Where’s my arc?” monologue from The Sopranos. Because two weeks into Jets training camp, the plot twist still hasn’t come. And there’s no way to tell if Fields would get a better ending than Moltisanti.

He showed up in New York fired up, ready to prove the Bears weren’t his whole story. No more dysfunction, no more bad fits. Just a fresh start, a stacked roster, and a shot to finally be the guy. This was supposed to be the redemption arc. But he clearly isn’t helping his case.

When Justin Fields inked that two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets back in March, the message was crystal clear: this was his shot to shake the “bridge QB” tag and prove he still had legit franchise potential. But fast forward to training camp, and it’s been anything but confidence-inspiring. The flashes just aren’t there, the timing feels off, and instead of commanding the offense, Fields looks like he’s still trying to find his footing.

He started off with fireworks. At one point, he strung together a perfect 12-of-12 run during situational drills, hitting Garrett Wilson in stride and showing early chemistry with rookie tight end Mason Taylor. But just as quickly as the optimism started, the tone shifted. Almost immediately after that stretch, things got shaky.

Then came the weekend scrimmage, and yeah, it wasn’t pretty. Fields put up just 2 completions on 10 attempts, got hit with a delay-of-game penalty, and watched a few passes hit the turf. The performance? Rough enough that Sabo with the Jets straight-up called it ‘his worst showing of the summer.’

Even in the next practice, the struggles didn’t go away. Fields wrapped the day, going just 4-of-16 through the air, and it was the lack of confidence. Under-throws, overthrows, nothing in rhythm. The timing was off, the confidence wasn’t there, and people noticed. And his red-zone performance? Unacceptable.

Even before practice kicked off, head coach Aaron Glenn seemed to know the heat was on. He admitted the passing game needs to be better, but he still stood by him. “I think he’s really improving, I really do… I’m excited about that player. I’m excited about the things that he’s going to be able to create for us.” But his words ahead of the preseason game vs the Packers? Not too good for Fields.

Glenn’s silence on the starter job makes it worse for Fields

With Justin Fields still trying to find his footing at Jets camp, head coach Aaron Glenn isn’t exactly rushing to name a preseason starter. When asked about who’s taking the reins against Green Bay, Glenn kept it vague. “I will answer that question later on in the week,” he said. This isn’t just Glenn being cagey. It’s a not-so-subtle sign of where Justin Fields stands in the Jets’ QB pecking order right now. As of now, the plan is to split preseason reps between Tyrod Taylor and rookie Adrian Martinez. Fields? He’s reportedly getting scripted, limited work behind closed doors.

Unless something changes fast, Fields won’t even see the field in the preseason opener. It’s looking more and more like he has to earn his way back into live reps, and right now? The trust simply isn’t there. And when you add a little context, it just makes the whole situation even murkier. Fields isn’t just losing reps to Tyrod Taylor; he’s also watching Adrian Martinez, a rookie with zero NFL tape, get extended run over him. Yeah, it’s not a good look.

Even with Tyrod dealing with a knee issue, the way the reps are being split feels less like a rotation… and more like a quiet referendum on Fields’ inconsistency. The margin for error was always thin, and Fields clearly didn’t pass the test.

The optics couldn’t be clearer: what was supposed to be Fields’ big redemption arc is starting to look more like a cautionary tale in real time. The whole ‘bridge QB’ narrative might actually live on. And the worst part? It’s not some media-driven narrative doing the damage. It’s his own shaky performance. Every rep that turns bad deepens the uncertainty around him.